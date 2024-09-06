Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is optimistic about his side's chances in the Champions League after a successful transfer window. | AFP via Getty Images

The latest headlines from Celtic and Rangers as both side’s put in the work ahead of their European campaigns

Scottish heavyweights Celtic and Rangers are working hard on the training ground in a bid to bed in as many of their new players as possible ahead of next weekend’s restart.

Celtic have enjoyed a perfect start to the league season and will look to maintain their formidable form when they play host to a Heart side, who in the early weeks have looked a shadow of the team which finished third last term.

The game at Parkhead is then followed by a crucial and very winnable Champions League opener at home to Slovan Bratislava as Celtic play their first match under the new Swiss model format.

Ahead of the game, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has outlined his expectations for this year’s European campaign and has added that he believes the club’s fantastic transfer work has left them in good stead to achieve at least a play-off spot after eight matches.

Rodgers told Celtic TV: “All the games are going to be great experiences for us and games where we can measure ourself at this level.

“The club done some fantastic work in the market, it’s given us that strength. Now we can go into these games and really test ourselves. Really push and see if we can come out as one of the teams that can qualify into a playoff place at the end of it. So we’ll give everything we can. We’ll be really positive in our approach. We know, we prepared for that over pre-season, there are going to be games where we just have to manage that and it can look slightly different for us. But our intent is to always impose ourselves in the game, to make it really, really difficult for the opposition that we are playing.

“That’s always our mantra. With and without the ball, whilst giving absolutely everything to our game and sacrificing ourselves to attack with everything we have and defend with everything we have. That’s what the Champions League will bring out of us, so I’m really looking forward to it. I cannot wait for it to start.”

Celtic have bolstered their squad with the signings of Kasper Schmeichel, Arne Engels, Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo, Auston Trusty, Alex Valle and Luke McCowan this summer and believes this strength in depth gives the team a great chance of success.

“I just think it adds real competition and strength to the squad. It means we can, hopefully, be intense and competitive for as long periods of the games as we can. We’re going to be playing 55 to 60 games and it’s very difficult to ask a team to play with that intensity for 95-plus minutes of a game and still be at that level.” Rodgers added.

“But five subs in the modern game gives you that chance to change and if you’re bringing in real quality from the bench, that can, hopefully, help them maintain their level. All the players have had a lovely introduction in the last week, straight into a Celtic v Rangers game, they get the feeling of Celtic very, very quickly and that will provide a great springboard for them going forward.”

Celtic’s remaining Champions League fixtures after Slovan Bratislava, will see them travel to Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, Dinamo Zagreb and Aston Villa while playing host to RB Leipzig, Club Brugge and Young Boys.

Rangers star suffers yet another injury setback

Rangers star Danilo is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a fresh injury setback.

The Brazilian, managed just 26 appearances across all competitions in his first season at Ibrox after breaking his cheekbone and then sustaining a serious knee injury.

He was visibly emotional when he struck a goal during his side’s 6-0 victory over Ross County but was surprisingly omitted from his side’s Europa League squad after sustaining yet another injury setback.

SunSport understands that the 25-year-old has travelled back to Netherlands to undergo his rehabilitation but faces a minimum of a month on the sidelines in a huge blow to the team’s title hopes.

Danilo had recently vowed to come back stronger from his injury woes and told reporters: “ I will always try to bring everything I can on the field and I want to help the team as much as possible with the goals.

“Last year was not my year. I had some good numbers and some goals and assists but I think now I know everybody in the building and there are fresh players.

"I will do my best to score as many goals as possible and hopefully not have the bad luck with the injuries. I want to help the boys as much as possible and contribute to be part of this squad.

"It is important that we stick together and work hard as much as we can and bring as many victories as well.

"That is my message to the Rangers fans. I will do more than 120 per cent of myself. I want to score as many goals as possible and I will do my best to make that happen."