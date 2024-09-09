Former Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has been spotted watched several games across Scotland this summer | SNS Group

The Scotland midfielder is reportedly on the cusp of a move to a Turkish club

Ryan Jack was among a list of five long-serving Rangers stars to leave the club at the end of last season - and it now appears the midfielder is close to ending his four-month wait to find a new employer.

The 32-year-old has been a free agent since being released by the Ibrox club as part of Philippe Clement’s summer rebuild, heading through the exit door alongside Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe and Jon McLaughlin. Barisic and Lundstram didn't have to wait long to find a new side, with both players being snapped up by Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor.

Experienced goalkeeper McLaughlin joined English Championship side Swansea City late last month on a short-term deal. However, with the new season well under way, both Roofe and Jack are still searching for new clubs.

Scotland international Jack has been spotted attending several matches across the country this summer, taking in games involving St Mirren, Motherwell and Kilmarnock in recent weeks. Last month, he was using the Steelmen’s training facilities to maintain his fitness levels and was previously been linked with a move to fellow top-flight side Dundee.

Jack also spent time out in Dubai to take part in an intense warm-weather training camp where he worked alongside England and Arsenal star Declan Rice. Speaking earlier this summer, Jack revealed he'd spoken to various managers within Scotland regarding a possible transfer but also refused to rule out moving to play abroad.

And within the last 24 hours, he has taken to his Instagram stories and shared a picture that could potentially offer a hint towards his future plans. Taking a photo from inside what appears to be a hotel or a restaurant, Jack shared it alongside a love heart eyes emoji and a Turkish flag.

Ryan Jack has been in Turkey as his search to find a new club continues (Image: @ryanjack_8, Instagram) | @ryanjack_8 - Instagram

Turkish media are now reporting he is on the cusp of a move to Esenler Erokspor who play in the country’s second tier. Reporter Ertan Suzgun took to social media claiming they are in the process of formalising a move for Jack, who made a total of 210 appearances for the Light Blues across his seven-year spell. Given he is currently unattached, Jack is able to join a new club at any time and the Turkish transfer window remains open for another four days.

Gers captain James Tavernier is another player who has been heavily linked with a move to Turkey and reports at the end of last week indicated that SIX clubs are keen to land him, including two sides in Qatar. Istanbul Basaksehir are understood to be one of those credited with an interest, while Trabzonspor had a recent bid turned down by Rangers earlier in the transfer window.