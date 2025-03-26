One of Celtic’s supporters will be taking part in Soccer Aid this summer

Celebrity Celtic supporter Martin Compston has said he would love to play with a Hoops icon at Soccer Aid one day.

The Line of Duty star said he wished he was playing in the charity match when Hoops favourite Henrik Larsson was there too. Compston is part of the Rest of the World team who will face up against England at Old Trafford on Sunday 15th June. Other stars taking part in the match include Jill Scott, Tom Grennan, Sir Mo Farah, Tyson Fury, Joe Hart, Steph Houghton, Leonardo Bonucci, Louis Tomlinson and Wayne Rooney.

Celtic fan wants Scott Brown inclusion

Compston has said: “I think one of the all-time legends Henrik has played and I would have loved to have been there the year Henrik Larsson was here. I think (also) Scott Brown, I think we could do with Scott Brown. He’s got a tackle in him. I’m getting a bit older now and we could use some legs in the engine room so I’ll go for Scott Brown.”

The 40-year-old, who is is from Greenock, was on the books at Aberdeen and Greenock Morton as a youngster before going on to play twice competitively for the latter. He then hung up his boots and has since delved into the acting world.

When asked about Tottenham Hotspur should stick with ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, he said: “I think so. I hope by the time this goes out he still will be there. I don’t know if he will be. I loved his time at Celtic. I think he was a fantastic coach. The brand of football he plays is really exciting. I think he has been so unlucky with injuries at Spurs but it is a cut throat business so good luck to him. I’d like to see him last there.”

Footballer Nadia Nadim is also taking part in Soccer Aid this year and believes she will represent Women who feel they ‘don’t have access and a voice’ when it coming to playing the sport. She has said: "I think it's very important, me being there represents what is possible. It doesn't even have to be Afghan girls. For me, it is about representing women who don't have access and a voice. I want to inspire, but also show the ones in power that if someone is given a second chance it can be beautiful. It is important to create that awareness, to all the audience, and to be up to date as to what is going on around the world."

What is Scott Brown up to these days?

Brown remains in charge of Ayr United in the Scottish Championship and has been in that role since January 2024. He has won 54% of matches since taking over at Somerset Park. His team are currently sat in 3rd place in the table as they eye promotion to the top flight.

Time will tell whether he will end up playing Soccer Aid one day along with Compston. For now though, his focus will be on promotion with the Honest Men. He has also had a spell in the dugout in the past down in England with Fleetwood Town in League One.

Brown signed for Celtic during his playing days back in 2007 as a youngster from Hibernian. He went on to become a great servant to the Hoops and made 619 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 46 goals. The ex-Scotland international, who made 55 caps for his country, left Celtic Park in 2021 and ended his career with a year at Aberdeen.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF takes place on Sunday 15 June at Old Trafford. Tickets are on sale NOW.