Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon is the new manager of Dunfermline Athletic (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

Ayr United and Raith Rovers are among the SPFL clubs currently being managed by former Celtic players.

Former Celtic manager and player Neil Lennon is back in a Scottish football dugout for the first time since his second spell in charge of the Hoops came to an end in 2021.

The Northern Irishman is new head coach of Dunfermline Athletic and is tasked with saving the Pars from relegation as they currently sit ninth in the Scottish Championship. He isn’t the only former Celtic figure currently in charge of an SPFL club though.

Seven of the 42 bosses in Scotland’s top four division, including Lennon, have had associations with Celtic throughout their career. Here is every former Celtic figure currently in charge of an SPFL club:

Neil Lennon - Dunfermline Athletic

Lennon replaced former Celtic youth player Michael Tidser in the dugout at East End Park who himself had replaced James McPake earlier in the season. The former Celtic boss has signed a deal until the end of the season with the Pars just two points behind eighth place Hamilton Accies ahead of his first game.

Scott Brown - Ayr United

His first game as Dunfermline manager will come against his former captain at Celtic Park. Scott Brown has Ayr United chasing promotion to the Scottish Premiership this season, currently sitting second in the table.

They are 11 points behind leaders Falkirk though so it will probably be a spot in the play-offs for the Hoops’ legend. There is a decent chance we will see him in the away dugout at Celtic Park this season if Ayr can find a way into the top flight.

Charlie Mulgrew - Kelty Hearts

Mulgrew was the man who replaced Michael Tidser when he left the League One club to take over at their Fife rivals. Like former teammate Brown it’s his first venture into management and Kelty currently sit sixth in their division.

They are well clear of bottom side Dumbarton and seven points above ninth place so should be safe but Mulgrew’s eyes will be set on the teams above as they currently sit just four points off of fourth place and the play-offs. They managed a commendable 1-1 draw with league leaders Arbroath at the weekend.

Barry Robson - Raith Rovers

Completing a trifecta of former Celtic players at three out of the four Fife clubs in the SPFL is Robson who is back in management after being sacked by Aberdeen last season. Rovers are find themselves in a position where they are well clear of the relegation zone in the Championship but also a decent way behind the play-off spots.

A points total of 38 for the season so far following a 0-0 draw with Partick Thistle on Friday night puts them 11 ahead of Dunfermline in ninth and seven behind fourth place Partick Thistle but with a game in hand. They’ll need to go on a decent run of form to have a shot of promotion.

Scott Kellacher - Inverness CT

Back in League One where Inverness certainly have their struggles off the pitch but on it the management of Kellacher has lifted them away from the bottom two spots despite a points deduction. He replaced Duncan Ferguson after the club entered administration.

Kellacher came through Celtic Boys’ Club and signed a senor contract with the Hoops but did not manage a first team appearance. He spent his playing career in the Highland with the likes of Inverness, Elgin and a few Highland League clubs.

Jim Goodwin - Dundee United

The Dundee United gaffer managed just one senior appearance for his boyhood club and his playing career is best remembered for his time with St Mirren. He went on to manage the Buddies and then Aberdeen before taking charge at Tannadice.

United currently sit fifth in the table. They are in a race for third place with the likes of Hibs and Aberdeen.

Paul Hartley - Cove Rangers

Finishing off back in League One where former Hoops midfielder Paul Hartley has Cove Rangers chasing promotion. It’s his second spell managing the team from the outskirts of the Granite City having previously left to take charge at Hartlepool United.

He has also had spells managing Dundee, Alloa Athletic and Falkirk. Some of those managerial reigns are more fondly remembered by the club’s supporters than others.