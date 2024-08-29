Collymore, who scored 110 goals in 237 career games | (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

A celebrity Celtic fan has stated his joy over the club drawing Aston Villa in the Champions League.

Stan Collymore didn’t pull on the Hoops as a player south of the border but is a well-known fan of the Premiership champions. And if that wasn’t already clear, his reaction to the Champions League draw has made it clear.

Celtic have been picked against one of his former clubs, Aston Villa, away from home alongside Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Club Brugge, Young Boys, Atalanta, Dinamo Zagreb and Slovan Bratislava. That left Collymore - who represented England and Liverpool in his playing days - typing in all caps via X.

He proclaimed after the draw via X “ASTON VILLA V CELTIC. YAAASSSSSSSAAAAASASS” having Tweeted in May “Only two fixtures I'd like next season, the rest are a bonus wherever we play. Aston Villa v Celtic. Aston Villa v Bayern Munich. Pinch me”, granting Collymore’s wish of a battle between two clubs he loves.

New Celtic signing Alex Valle is another who can’t wait for the action to begin. Having signed on loan from Barcelona this week for the rest of the season, the left-back says Champions League nights are a big attraction to him.

He said: “I’m really happy. I think it’s a good group and it’s an opportunity to be competitive, and we will face it all with hard work.

“It’s obvious that every team in the Champions League is there because they’ve very competitive and every game will be very difficult, so we’ll have to work really hard to reach the next stage. I’ve heard a lot about Celtic Park, the crowd and the atmosphere so I’m looking forward to experiencing it.

“The Champions League is the best competition in the world, so playing in it will be amazing. When I knew I was coming here, some of the Celtic staff sent me a few things to look at and Celtic Park looks amazing.”