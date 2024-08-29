The French striker has been part of the Crystal Palace squad for the last three seasons. | SNS Group

The Celtic hero could be the centre of late transfer drama.

Odsonne Edouard is at the centre of a transfer quirk as the Celtic hero’s future at Crystal Palace hangs in the balance.

The striker left Parkhead for the Eagles in 2021 but has been linked with moves away from Selhurst Park. Talk of a move back to Glasgow where he is adored by fans at Celtic quickly crashed and now a Premier League club have reportedly stated their interest.

Newcomers Ipswich Town are said to have an interest in the striker who has less than a year left on his Palace deal. According to Alan Nixon though, they need Edouard to put pen to paper on a new deal before they can give the green light on his move to the Tractor Boys.

That is because, it’s claimed, that “The bizarre twist is required because Palace are sending Edouard to the Tractor Boys on loan with a view to a £20 million (permanent deal) but if they stay up.”

Therefore, Edouard needs to sign the extension with Crystal Palace so that they can then go to Ipswich and demand the £20m fee they would be after following his loan move. The report goes on to state “Ipswich have other striker options if Edouard fails to sign this new contract with Palace so the pressure is on.”

Edouard initially joined Celtic from PSG on loan before signing a permanent deal in 2018. He won nine major honours during his time in Glasgow’s east-end, scoring an impressive 87 times with 38 assists in 179 matches.