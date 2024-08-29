Celtic will welcome some of Europe's elite to Glasgow | SNS Group

Celtic are back in the Champions League this season.

Celtic have discovered who they will face in this season’s Champions League.

RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund away in front of the iconic yellow wall, Club Brugge, Atalanta, Young Boys, GNK Dinamo, Slovan Bratislava and Premier League side Aston Villa will all take on the Premiership champions in the newly-revamped league phase format.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Teams who finish anywhere between 1st and 8th in the tournament will go straight through to the last 16 while those 9th to 24th take part in knockout play-offs.

The rest are eliminated. Brendan Rodgers’ side earned the right to be back in Europe’s big time through clinching title glory in the league last season. They have finished bottom of their group in back-to-back group stages and they will be keen to do better this time around.

Attentions will quickly turn to Deadline Day, with Augsburg’s Arne Engels possibly to arrive on Deadline Day as a replacement for Matt O’Riley, who has joined Brighton. Rodgers could sign more players on top of that ahead of Sunday’s first derby of the season versus Rangers.

Champions League draw

Real Madrid - Dortmund (H), Liverpool (A), Milan (H), Atalanta (A), Salzburg (H), Lille (A), Stuttgart (H), Brest (A)

Man City - Inter (H), PSG (A), Club Brugge (H), Juventus (A), Feyenoord (H), Sporting (A), Sparta Prague (H), Slovan Bratislava (A)

Bayern - PSG (H), Barcelona (A), Benfica (H), Shakhtar (A), GNK Dinamo (H), Feyenoord (A), Slovan Bratislava (H), Aston Villa (A)

PSG - Man City (H), Bayern (A), Atletico (H), Arsenal (A), PSV (H), Salzburg (A), Girona (H), Stuttgart (A)

Liverpool - Real Madrid (H), Leipzig (A), Leverkusen (H), AC Milan (A), Lille (H), PSV (A), Bologna (H), Girona (A)

Inter - Leipzig (H), Man City (A), Arsenal (H), Leverkusen (A), Crvena Zvezda (H), Young Boys (A), Monaco (H), Sparta Praha (A)

Dortmund - Barcelona (H), Real Madrid (A), Shakhtar (H), Club Brugge (A), Celtic (H), GNK Dinamo (A), Sturm Graz (H), Bologna (A)

Leipzig - Liverpoll (H), Inter (A), Juventus (H), Atletico (A), Sporting Lisbon (H), Celtic (A), Aston Villa (H), Sturm Graz (A)

Barcelona - Bayern (H), Dortmund (A), Atalanta (H), Benfica (A), Young Boys (H), Crvena Zvezda (A), Brest (H), Monaco (A)

Leverkusen - Inter (H), Liverpool (A), AC Milan (H), Atletico (A), Salzburg (H), Feyenoord (A), Sparta Praha (H), Brest (A)

Atletico - Leipzig (H), PSG (A), Leverkusen (H), Benfica (A), Lille (H), Salzburg (A) Slovan Bratislava (H), Sparta Praha (A)

Atalanta - Real Madrid (H), Barcelona (A), Arsenal (H), Shakhtar (A), Celtic (H), Young Boys (A), Sturm Graz, (H), Stuttgart (A)

Juventus - Man City (H), Leipzig (A), Benfica (H), Club Brugge (A), PSV (H), Lille (A), Stuttgart (H), Aston Villa (A)

Benfica - Barcelona (H), Bayern (A), Atletico (H), Juventus (A), Feyenoord (H), Crvena Zvezda (A), Bologna (H), Monaco (A)

Arsenal - PSG (H), Inter (A), Shakhtar (H), Atalanta (A), GNK Dinamo (H), Sporting Lisbon (A), Monaco (H), Girona (A)

Club Brugge - Dortmund (H), Man City (A), Juventus (H), AC Milan (A), Sporting (H), Celtic (A), Aston Villa (H), Sturm Graz (A)

Shakhtar - Bayern (H), Dortmund (A), Atalanta (H), Arsenal (A), Young Boys (H), PSV (A), Brest (H), Bologna (A)

AC Milan - Liverpool (H), Real Madrid (A), Club Brugge (H), Leverkusen (A), Crvena Zvezda (H), GNK Dinamo (A), Girona (H), Slovan Bratislava (A)

Feyenoord - Bayern (H), Man City (A), Leverkusen(H), Benfica (A), Salzburg (H), Lille (A), Sparta Praha (H), Girona (A)

Sporting Lisbon - Man City (H), Leipzig (A), Arsenal (H), Club Brugge (A), Lille (H), PSV (A), Bologna (H), Sturm Graz (A)

PSV - Liverpool (H), PSG (A), Shakhtar (H), Juventus (A), Sporting (H), Crvena Zvezda (A), Girona (H), Brest (A)

GNK Dinamo - Dortmuns (H), Bayern (A), Milan (H), Arsenal (A), Celtic (H), Salzburg (A), Monaco (H), Slovan Bratislava (A)

Salzburg - PSG (H), Real Madrid (A), Atletico (H), Leverkusen (A), GNK Dinamo (H), Feyenoord (A), Brest (H), Sparta Praha (A)

Lille - Real Madrid (H), Liverpool (A), Juventus (H), Atletico, (A), Feyenoord (H), Sporting (A), Sturm Graz (A), Bologna (A)

Crvena Zvezda - Barcelona (H), Inter (A), Benfica (H), AC Milan (A), PSV (H), Young Boys (A), Stuttgart (H), Monaco (A)

Young Boys - Inter (H), Barcelona (A), Atalanta (H), Shakhtar (A), Crvena Zvezda (H), Celtic (A), Aston Villa (H), Stuttgart (A)

Celtic - Leipzig (H), Dortmund (A), Club Brugge (H), Atalanta (A), Young Boys (H), GNK Dinamo (A), Slovan Bratislava (H), Aston Villa (A).

Slovan Bratislava - Man City (H), Bayern (A), AC Milan (H), Atletico (A), GNK Dinamo (H), Celtic (A), Stutgart, (H), Girona (A)

Monaco - Barcelona (H), Inter (A), Benfica (H), Arsenal (A), Crvena Zvezda (H), GNK Dinamo (A), Aston Villa (H), Bologna (A)

Sparta Praha - Inter (H), Man City (A), Atletico (H), Leverkusen, (A), Salzburg (H), Feyenoord (A), Brest (H), Stuttgart (A)

Aston Villa - Bayern (H), Leipzig (A), Juventus (H), Club Brugge (A), Celtic (H), Young Boys (A), Bologna (H), Monaco (A)

Bologna - Dortmund (H), Liverpool (A), Shakhtar (H), Benfica (A), Lille (H), Sporting (A), Monaco (H), Aston Villa (A)

Girona - Liverpool (H), PSG (A), Arsenal (H), Atletico (A), Feyenoord (H), PSV (A), Slovan Bratislava (H), Sturm Graz (A)

Stuttgart - PSG (H), Real Madrid (A), Atalanta (H), Juventus (A), Young Boys (H), Crvena Zvezda (A), Sparta Praha (H), Slovan Bratislava (A)

Sturm Graz - Leipzig (H), Dortmund (A), Club Brugge (H), Atalanta (A), Sporting (H), Lille (A), Girona (H), Brest (A)

Brest - Real Madrid (H), Barcelona (A), Leverkusen (H), Shakhtar (A), PSV (H), Salzburg (A), Sturm Graz (H), Sparta Praha (A)