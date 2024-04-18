Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Andy Townsend has made an audacious claim on TalkSPORT recently - the 60-year-old has declared that Celtic are a ‘bigger club’ than last year’s treble winners Manchester City.

To support this claim, Townsend noting the Hoops’ ‘global appeal’, saying that City need more time to reach this level. Despite this, he still believes that the Sky Blues are the ‘best team’ in the world at this current moment.

City are the most recent winners of the Champions League - however, Celtic were the first British club to win the competition, hoisting the coveted trophy all the way back in 1967. This longevity is what gives the Bhoys the edge over City in Townsend’s mind.

What did Andy Townsend say about Celtic and Manchester City

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Townsend mentioned: "I think what constitutes a big club, having commentated on matches throughout the world, when you rock up in Johannesburg and places like that, all you see is the red of Man United and the red of Liverpool.

“They are massive out there. In the Far East, Liverpool are ginormous. I think what really constitutes a big club is that global, worldwide appeal where you can turn up in some of the most remote places and see your team's colours.

"Celtic are a bigger club, probably [than Manchester City]. From what I said earlier about global appeal, Celtic. You probably do (need 30, 40 or 50 years of history). We're talking about something here that we can't answer with City.

