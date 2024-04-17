Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following their six-goal Old Firm thriller at Ibrox, Celtic and Rangers have returned to their usual business as they battle it out at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

The Hoops were unable to capitalise on their 2-0 lead in the derby but they made up for it with a comfortable 3-0 win over St Mirren on Sunday. Unfortunately for the Gers, they were left stunned after Ross County snatched all three points during their meeting.

It was a similar tale to their clash with Celtic — after an early Ross County own goal opened up the scoring, Rangers then fell behind to a two-goal deficit as the Staggies went 3-1 up. A late James Tavernier penalty pulled one back for the title hopefuls but it wasn’t enough to claim a positive result.

Following the latest results, Celtic now boast a four point lead over their arch rivals. However, Rangers have an important game in-hand and will revisit their postponed clash with Dundee this evening. A win will close the gap back to just one point between the two Glasgow sides but Brendan Rodgers will remain in the driving seat.

Liverpool legend and former Hoops boss John Barnes believes this advantage will stay with Celtic until the end of the season but has likened this title race to that of the Premier League.

“At the moment, Celtic have the advantage and I don’t expect them to slip up,” the ex-England international told the Daily Record.

“If you look at Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, the team that was on top has changed week to week. It’s a similar situation in Scotland and if Rangers had beaten Motherwell a few weeks ago, then you’d have to say that they would be strong favourites.

“You really expect Celtic and Rangers to win most of their matches and now Celtic are in the driving seat but Rangers have been in it before. Whoever has the advantage holds the keys to the title. So it’s advantage Celtic.”