Celtic take on third placed Aberdeen in a highly-anticipated Scottish Premiership encounter

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic will look to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat in the capital against Hibs when they play host to third placed Aberdeen in yet another challenging Premiership test at Parkhead.

The Hoops were beaten for just the second time this season in their last outing at Easter Road and were denied a last minute equalizer through Daizen Maeda, in a controversial VAR call which infuriated manager Brendan Rodgers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My take is that the official Alan Muir has had a guess at it. The linesman arguably has the best view in the stadium and he doesn't give it,” Said Rodgers when discussing the decision to disallow Maeda’s equaliser after Alistair Johnston appeared to let the ball go out of play in the build-up.

However, despite the defeat at Easter Road, Celtic remain on course to win yet another league title and still boast a commanding 13 point gap over Rangers, who suffered another dismal defeat in what was the final nail in the coffin for Philippe Clement after a period of prolonged media scrutiny.

Aberdeen, who in the early months of the season looked like Cetic’s main competition for the title, experienced a huge dip in form over the winter period by failing to win in 13 matches, but are now once again dreaming of European qualification after back-to-back league victories over Kilmarnock and Dundee. Jimmy Thelin’s side are third in the table and narrowly ahead of Dundee United and a resurgent Hibs in the race for European qualification.

The Dons picked up a hard-fought 2-2 draw in their last trip to Glasgow in the league and will be hoping to produce an equally impressive performance against Rodgers’ high-flying team this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of what promises to be an intriguing encounter at the top of the table, we round-up all of the details for Celtic vs Aberdeen.

When is Celtic vs Aberdeen?

Celtic host Aberdeen on Tuesday 25 February at Parkhead. It marks the fourth meeting between the two sides this season across all competitions.

The last league game played in Glasgow was an entertaining 2-2 draw which saw the visitors come back from two goals down to secure a point. However, in the two meetings since then Celtic have recorded 6-0 and 1-0 victories.

Can I watch Celtic vs Aberdeen on TV?

Sky Sports Main Event will provide comprehensive coverage of Celtic’s home clash with Aberdeen. Kick-off is at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans can also stream all the action through the SkyGo app which is available for supporters to download on their mobile phone or electronic device.

Head to head record

Celtic are unbeaten in their last 28 meetings with Aberdeen in an incredible run which stretches all the way back to a 1-0 defeat at home to the Dons in May 2018. However, Jimmy Thelin’s side can enter the game with some optimism having been the only team to escape Parkhead without defeat while also being the only to find the net at Celtic Park.

The Hoops have an overall record of 98 victories, 15 draws and 12 defeats against Aberdeen in 125 meetings across all competitions, making them the clear favourites to carry on that incredible streak in Glasgow.