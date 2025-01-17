Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Celtic and Rangers related transfer stories for Friday.

Celtic and Rangers return to action this weekend when they kick off against their respective Scottish Cup opponents. The two Glasgow sides are also back to being in first and second place in the Scottish Premiership table but the Hoops boast a superb advantage 13 points over their rivals at the top of the tree.

The Gers have also put some significant daylight between them and Aberdeen, who looked to challenge Celtic during the opening stages of the season.

Now we’re more than halfway into the January transfer window, rumours are starting to circulate at a much faster pace. With just a short stretch of time to get business finalised, let’s take a look at the stories doing the rounds today.

Celtic ace given ‘green light’ for January switch

Alex Valle could leave Celtic this month if the Scottish champions sign Kieran Tierney. The Spanish left-back is currently on loan in Glasgow from Barcelona, and the La Liga side has reportedly ‘given the green light’ for Valle to switch up his loan move and join Como until the end of the season instead.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Marca, who report that the 20-year-old is ‘very close’ to joining the Italian side. The transfer will ultimately depend on whether Celtic do indeed re-sign Tierney, which is now looking very likely. Sky Sports reported earlier this week that the Hoops are close to agreeing pre-contract discussions with the Arsenal man, as well as the possibility of bringing him on loan this month until his contract in England expires.

The report in Spain claims ‘everything indicates’ the Tierney move will happen, leading to Valle switching to Como. The Serie A side, which is managed by Arsenal and Chelsea icon Cesc Fàbregas, will play Valle in a ‘very favourable context’, which is what Barcelona want. Barca will only sanction a six-month loan from this window, as head coach Hansi Flick reportedly wants the 20-year-old available for the 2025/26 pre-season.

Ex-Rangers youth star headed for EFL League One

Grant Hanley is close to completing the next move in his career as his transfer to Birmingham City is ‘almost complete’. According to Darren Witcoop, the Scotland international is due to make the switch to the Blues from Norwich City, who are currently 11th in the EFL Championship.

Birmingham suffered relegation from England’s second tier last season after finishing 22nd in the table with just 50 points. The West Midlands side made the drop to League One but they are currently flying in the competition for both promotion and the title. Birmingham currently sit top of the tree with 53 points, two ahead of closest rivals Wycombe but with a crucial two games in-hand, and three over Wrexham.

Dion Sanderson was also recently sent out on loan from Birmingham to Blackburn Rovers, which has opened the floor for Hanley to make the move to St Andrew’s for the second half of the season. The Scotland defender was part of Rangers’ youth setup before switching to Blackburn, where he went on to spend the first six years of his senior career.