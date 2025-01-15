Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A move by the Spaniard has set the Arsenal and Celtic transfer wheels in motion.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Cesc Fabregas has jumped in to help detonate a transfer chain reaction that impacts both Arsenal and Celtic.

The former midfielder is now head coach of ambitious Italian outfit Como, who are currently playing in Serie A, Italy’s top flight. A former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder, his interest in a top Catalan talent is part of a range of January window dominoes crashing down.

Brendan Rodgers and the Hoops are reportedly keen on a deal to bring Kieran Tierney back to Parkhead from the Gunners. Game time is being limited for the Scotland international under Mikel Arteta, with Arsenal originally signing Tierney from Celtic for £25m.

Now transfer guru Romano has claimed ‘deal on’ when it comes to Tierney swapping North London for Glasgow, following that up with claims that Alex Valle is wanted by Como. The left-back is spending the season on loan with Rodgers but the Tierney negotiations are set to be used by Fabregas to try and tempt Valle to Italy.

Romano claims: “Como made contact for Alex Valle as new left back, talks on! Understand Kieran Tierney’s move to Celtic can open doors for Alex Valle’s new loan from Barcelona. Como are strongly interested as they see Valle as top talent. Negotiations on.”

Valle told Mundo Deportivo about his future last month: "I consider that I have improved and I will improve in other aspects in these months in Scottish football. Both I and the team in general are in very good dynamics.

“Barça has always been my home. This would be my 11th season, so I have a special affection for it. In the end, these are circumstances in football and everyone does what they can. I am very grateful for everything that has happened to me and is happening to me in life.

"I continue with the present and enjoy it, whatever happens next will be what has to happen."