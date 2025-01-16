Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is what a Celtic XI could look like if the recent transfer rumours prove true.

Celtic are looking to bolster their squad this January as they get set to fight on three fronts over the course of the remainder in this season.

After claiming the Premier Sports Cup before Christmas, attentions now swivel to progress in the Champions League and putting the Premiership title beyond any doubt. To help with that, boss Brendan Rodgers is looking towards the transfer market.

Some Celtic exits have been sanctioned so far and Johnny Kenny has returned from his loan spell at Shamrock Rovers. A winger is said to be on the agenda and there are other areas that have been touted as possible areas that could be bolstered.

Here is what their starting XI could look like if recent transfer rumours are true, including a returning hero and an Aston Villa player refreshing a new-look front three.

GK - Kasper Schmeichel

The veteran has proven a steady and reliable option between the sticks.

RB - Alistair Johnston

Canadian international has even stepped into leadership roles when required. A long-term asset for the club.

CB - Cameron Carter-Vickers

Murmurs of interest in him but the American international is the stalwart of this side.

CB - Auston Trusty

Was put in the firing line for his performance at Dundee but holds down a spot here with defensive rumours thin on the ground.

LB - Kieran Tierney

A beloved figure, the left-back is reportedly closing in on his return from Arsenal.

CDM - Callum McGregor

The skipper will be at the heart of the team no matter who comes in.

CM - Carney Chukwuemeka

Out of favour Chelsea and an orderly line of clubs said to be after him. Celtic claimed to be one of them.

CM - Josh Brownhill

Goal-scoring Burnley midfielder has been touted as another midfield option for Rodgers. An area already filled with elite talent.

RW - Louie Barry

Recalled to Aston Villa after a stunning loan at Stockport County. Celtic reportedly ready to test their resolve. Leading the refreshed front three.

ST - Mathias Kvistgaarden

Brondby forward has been linked with the Hoops across multiple windows. Could be a replacement for Kyogo if he goes and the stars align.

Real Valladolid winger is the latest in a whole host of wingers to be linked to Celtic. Not short of suitors, it’s believed.