It is undoubtedly the biggest weekend of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season so far with Celtic and Rangers both gearing up for a derby clash at Ibrox that will have massive title implications.

Away from the the action on the pitch though, there are plenty of other news stories making headlines. Gers head coach Philippe Clement has spoken on if one of his players will go to the Euros or not. Meanwhile, a Celtic star has opened up on his injury-riddled season.

Philippe Clement on Jack Butland’s chances of going to the Euros

Jack Butland is gunning for a spot in the England squad ahead of the 2024 Euros - however, Clement urged audiences to temper their expectations, stressing that the former Manchester United shot-stopper is ‘only focused’ on Rangers for now.

Speaking to the press [via The Scotsman], Clement said: “It goes on until the day that the selection is made, so there are chances. But Jack [Butland] is not performing to get to the Euros.

“Jack is performing for the club and to win things here. Then the other things can come. Right now, he’s just focused on his training every day to work well and to be decisive for the team, to be there and to be ready. He’s only focused on that.”

Reo Hatate speaks on injury-riddled season

Reo Hatate, who has spent much of the 2023/24 season out with injuries, recently opened up on his difficult campaign and expressed his desire to get back into the matchday squad.

Speaking in a press conference, Hatate said: “I have been repeatedly injured and not been able to contribute to the team. I want to win as many titles as possible and I want to show the Celtic fans a performance that once again makes them think, ‘Celtic need Reo Hatate’.