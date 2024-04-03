It is only the start of April which means we are still some time away from the summer transfer window opening and future business will be the furthest thing from the mind of Celtic supporters ahead of this weekend's trip to Ibrox.

With the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership title race still in the balance it is sure to be yet another fiery affair when the two Glasgow rivals go head-to-head once again. Away from the pitch though there are still plenty of transfer rumours circulating and the latest has seen the hoops linked with a defender who has been impressing in the EFL Championship this campaign.

Per a report from The Sun, the Hoops are 'interested' in signing centre back Jake Clarke-Salter from Queens Park Rangers this summer. The 26-year old is in his second season at Loftus Road and has made 26 appearances so far for the London club.

Capped by England up to under 21 international level and a FIFA World Cup winner at under 20 level, Clarke-Slater is a product of the Chelsea youth academy system but made only three appearances for the Blues throughout his seven years as a professional there with just one of those coming in the Premier League. The bulk of that time was spent away from Stamford Bride out on loan.

His former clubs include Bristol Rovers, Sunderland, Birmingham City and Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem. His final loan spell was in the 2021/22 season at Coventry City before he was released by Chelsea the following summer and snapped up by Queen's Park Rangers.

When the transfer window comes around he will be two years into a four year contract at Loftus Road. His performances this season haven't gone unnoticed and three Premier League clubs are also said to be 'racing' for his signature.