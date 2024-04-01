The Old Post Office, in Linlithgow,will not screen this weekend's Rangers versus Celtic match due to staff safety concerns. Photo: The Old Post Office

A popular pub in Linlithgow, The Old Post Office, has decided it will not be showing a live TV broadcast of Celtic vs Rangers on Sunday as a result of safety concerns.

Linlithgow may not be local to Glasgow - however, extent of Celtic and Rangers' respective fanbases reaches far beyond even the most far-flung areas of Scotland. The game will take place on Sunday, April 7, at Ibrox Stadium with a kick off time of 12pm.

What has been said regarding the decision?

A post on the Old Post Office's Facebook page reads: "It is with regret that we inform you of our decision to withdraw the showing of the Old Firm on Sunday 7th of April. We have waited for a few weeks to confirm whether we will or not, but our decision has now been made. This decision has been made thanks to the behaviour of our 'guests' on weekends over the past couple of months. As we said back in January, our team will not be spoken to or treated like dirt on your shoe, and since this has not really improved as such, we are taking action to combat this.

"It's not easy having to write a post like this, but I simply will not prioritise anything other than my teams safety and wellbeing and the positive experience of my guests. When either of those are compromised, hard decisions need to be made to eliminate these risks.

"To those of you who come every day or week, we thank you for continued support, patience, and tolerance. To those of you who are part of the minority who spoil the experience for others, please take your unwelcome presence somewhere else.