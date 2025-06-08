Returning Celtic ace answers Scotland SOS call for Liechtenstein friendly after exit from top-flight club

The recently departed Aberdeen shot-stopper has joined up with the national team amid a goalkeeping crisis

Celtic-bound goalkeeper Ross Doohan has answered Scotland boss Steve Clarke’s SOS call amid a shortage of goalkeeping options for Monday night’s friendly against minnows Liechtenstein.

The 27-year-old - currently a free agent after leaving Aberdeen - is reportedly set for a surprise return to Parkhead as the Hoops’ third-choice shot-stopper next season following the recent departure of Scott Bain.

Doohan played 18 times for the Dons last season after serving as back-up to Bulgarian international Dimitar Mitov. He watched on from the bench as the Pittodrie outfit beat the Premiership champions on penalties to win the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park last month.

He could now be in line to earn his first international cap after joining up with the senior squad along with 18-year-old former Queen’s Park keeper Callan McKenna on Sunday ahead of the trip to Vaduz.

It comes after ex-Norwich City No.1 Angus Gunn and Kilmarnock’s Robby McCrorie were forced to pull out of the squad through injury following Friday’s 3-1 defeat to Iceland.

Cieran Slicker endured a torrid debut after replacing the crocked Gunn inside the opening five minutes, with McCrorie picking up a thigh strain in the warm-up. And with Craig Gordon, plus regular squad members Liam Kelly and Zander Clark also unavailable due to injury, Clarke has been forced to turn to Doohan as he attempts to address the goalkeeping crisis.

Steve Clarke addresses Scotland goalkeeping dilemma

Discussing the situation, Clarke told BBC Scotland: “I think if you went to any country and said they would lose five goalkeepers, they would be scrambling around. It’s nice we’ve got Ross in. He’s had good experiences at different clubs.

“Ross, although he didn’t play, has been training right up until the end of the season. He has had more than 200 club appearances, so he has good match experience. Hopefully he comes in and does really well.”

According to the Press and Journal, Doohan has agreed a pre-contract to make the move back to Celtic. Under UEFA regulations, Brendan Rodgers must name EIGHT homegrown players in his squad for the Champions League.

Additionally, four of the players must originate from the club’s own youth system and Doohan is a former graduate of the Lennoxtown academy, having spent seven years at the club between 2015 and 2022.

