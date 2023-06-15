The latest Celtic transfer news and Rangers transfer news headlines following the conclusion of the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership season.

It has been a busy couple of weeks in Glasgow with both Celtic and Rangers having had plenty going on behind the scenes with the summer transfer window now open.

Rangers have already agreed deals for three new players while a fourth is expected to be announced soon. Celtic need to sort out their head coach situation before they can think about making any moves. According to latest reports, one current Hoops star is keen on the chance to test himself at one of Europe’s top five leagues amid speculation he could be joining Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, a midfielder who has been linked with both Rangers and Celtic looks likely to leave Liverpool this summer with the Reds ‘willing to strike a deal’. Here are the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news headlines on Thursday, June 15:

Celtic ace ‘would love chance to step up’ amid Spurs link

A report from The National says that Reo Hatate has opened up on his plans for the future, insisting he would love the chance to step up a level in his career. The 25-year old has been linked with a move to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur following former boss Ange Postecoglou taking over in North London.

The report references an interview with GOAL in which Hatate says: “If there is a chance to step up, I would like to play in various leagues. As a football player, I think everyone wants to play at a high level throughout the season. When I was in the J-League, I thought it was impossible to play in the five major leagues.

“However, because I was able to achieve a certain amount of results throughout the season with Celtic, I started to think that I would like to challenge myself next time. If there is a chance, I would like to take on the challenge.”

Liverpool ‘willing to strike a deal’ for Rangers and Celtic linked midfielder

Per a report from Football Insider, Liverpool are ‘willing to strike a deal’ for midfielder Leighton Clarkson this summer with both Celtic and Rangers having previously been credited with an interest. However, it is also said that Aberdeen are the ‘front runners’ for his signature after his successful loan spell at Pittodrie last season.