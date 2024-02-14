Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ibrox boss Philippe Clement has rubbished suggestions one of his key forward's ahead of tonight's mammoth clash with Ross County and proclaimed he will go all the way to the top.

The Belgian boss was asked about recent criticism of the Northern Irish forward Ross McCausland but insists that he has zero qualms about his performances and hailed his as a key member of his squad.

“I don’t know what people are saying, but I don’t care also what people say about my players. I see a player who was four months ago playing in the second team and who has been important in several games already this season," explained the 49-year-old Gers boss.

Rangers take on managerless Ross County tonight knowing that a win could push them top of the table for the first time under the Belgian boss and Clement pointed to McCausland as a key component in his side both offensive and defensively as the season progresses.

“It is a big step up from playing for the second team to playing with Rangers. It is not only about goals and statistics. It is about all the other things you do. How he presses, how he wins balls. How he keeps possession for the team. How he works, how he is in the building.