Rangers take on strugglers Ross County on Wednesday night in a crucial clash at the top of the Premiership table.

Rangers have the chance to go top of the league for the first time under Philippe Clement, who has helped the team claw their way back into the title race after a slow start under predecessor Michael Beale.

Clement’s impact in the Ibrox dugout since mid-October has won the admiration of club legend John Brown - who has compared the Belgian’s talents and aura to that to serial-winners such as Graeme Souness and Walter Smith

The 49-year-old has made a name for himself with experience in Belgian and French football - notably guiding both Genk and Club Brugge to silverware in the Jupiler Pro League before an 18 month stint with French giants AS Monaco between January 2022 and June 2023.

Clement was credited with guiding the eight-time French champions from sixth to third in the Ligue 1 table in just his first few months in the dugout, but struggled to sustain that momentum in his second season as the team finished sixth - completely missing out on European football.

When asked about the quality of the Scottish Premiership he told reporters that there were not many major differences in the level of football, claiming that both Rangers and Celtic would be able to compete near the top of the table in one of Europe's top five leagues- despite not having the financial power of a club like PSG.

Clement explained: “There is not a big, big difference between here and the French league for example. I mean in the level of football.

“I think with Rangers and with Celtic, we could compete to be the top in the French league — but with less budget, for sure. France have maybe more teams right at the top there.

“You don’t have a team like PSG here in this league. But you always need to see what the finances are and in that way there is a lot of good work done.

“And the nice thing here in Scottish football is that everywhere the fans are so enthusiastic about the game – they love football. The thing I like about Scotland, I need to say, is not football.

“My wife and I agree that we have never been in a country where people are so friendly. Wherever you go. It’s a nice environment to work in.”

Celtic icon backs star to retire at Parkhead

Celtic were able to fend off interest for a number of their talented players in the January transfer window. Notably Matt O’Riley was seen as a target for Atletico Madrid, while there were also rumours surrounding youngster Rocco Vatta.

Another name who garnered interest was winger James Forrest. It was claimed English Football League sides were after him but he eventually stayed put.

Forrest has made 483 appearances for the Hoops since joining their academy in 2003. In that time he has lifted 11 Premiership titles, six Scottish Cups and six League Cup titles. He has been in the PFA Team of the Year on three occasions and has even been crowned Player of the Year in 2019.

However, in recent seasons, he has become an increasingly peripheral figure. Club legend Frank McAvennie is adamant that Forrest will retire as a one-club-player adding that the 32-year-old still has a crucial role to play from the bench.

He told Football Insider: “I don’t think Forrest would want to leave Celtic.

“He’s been at Celtic for a long time and he’s been on decent money for a long time – I think he’s settled. He’s financially secure and it’s his testimonial year so I can’t see him going.

“He can still do a job for Celtic coming on from the bench and he’s the kind of player you want at your disposal, which is huge for Brendan.