All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as the new season draws closer.

Celtic and Rangers are now just weeks away from the start of the Scottish Premiership season.

An interesting season awaits for both clubs, with Michael Beale needing to up the ante at Rangers, while Celtic are having to start again, albeit with a familiar face in Brendan Rodgers. Celtic won the top-flight title last season, and Rodgers will be expected to maintain that level of success while also putting together a better run in Europe.

As preparations ramp up for the new season, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news surrounding both Glasgow clubs.

Rodgers’ in Tierney admission

Celtic boss Rodgers appears open to re-signing Arsenal star Kieran Tierney this summer after refusing to rule out the possibility of a loan move.

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

The 26-year-old has struggled for game time at Arsenal since making his £25million switch back in 2019 and Premier League sides Newcastle and Aston Vila are understood to be willing to splash the cash to sign him permanetly this summer.

“There’s been lots of players linked with here with me coming back,” Rodgers has said. “All I know is Kieran is like myself, we loved our time here.

“When I spoke to him down the road in the Premier League, every time we met up all we talked about was Celtic. He’s a Celtic man but he’s at a fantastic club in Arsenal. You can just never say never in football. Who knows what might happen? We wouldn’t be able to buy Kieran for £25-£30million, that’s for sure, or the figures I see banded about. I’m pretty sure we wouldn’t be able to pay the huge salary he’s on. However, one can never tell.

“What I would say is that we have a couple of really good left-backs here already. I have been really impressed with young Greg Taylor. Watching him come in and settling in at Celtic, he’s been excellent. Bernabei is still young and adapting, but I’ve liked those two during the course of pre-season.

“Kieran has an incredible history with the club. He was a massive part of my time here, so there will always be that link. You never know.”

Cifuentes talks ‘resumed’

Rangers are said to have resumed talks to sign LAFC midfielder Jose Cifuentes - with his contract expiring at the end of the MLS season later this year.

The Daily Record claimed last week that Rangers were close to agreeing a £1.2million deal, with Los Angeles demanding that fee, but nothing advanced after that update. The same outlet are now stating that talks are back in progress between the two clubs, with Gers chiefs keen to wrap up a deal this summer.