The Rangers boss is in a tricky transfer situation.

Kenny Dalglish detects Phillippe Clement could be in a tough Rangers position amid a transfer waiting game - but one star may come in with a £30m remedy.

The Ibrox boss has admitted he needs to sell before he can buy this summer, after signing Jefte, Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, Connor Barron and Hamza Igamane so far. Many of them are unknown quantities within Scottish football and need time to adapt, with senior stars in James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers amongst those who could make way.

Scotland and Liverpool icon Dalglish reckons the latter two will be hard to sell due to their wages, but he sees Jack Butland’s as a £30m man at Rangers. He wrote in the Sunday Post: “Philippe Clement has spoken recently of the current shape of his squad and what he would like to do to improve it in the coming weeks.

“However, he needs to sell before he can buy. That must leave him, and the Rangers supporters, very frustrated There will be players out there that he and his recruitment team are desperate to bring in but they can't put financial packages together at the moment. That is part of football management and nobody in the game is given the perfect hand to play with from their respective hierarchies.

“Boardrooms can't produce money from thin air and they also have a responsibility not to put their football club in any potential financial peril. Players need to be moved on at Rangers to free up funds and that's why the likes of Sam Lammers and Cyril Dessers are available.

“But they are on lucrative salaries so will not be easy to move on. James Tavernier and Connor Goldson have also been linked with moves away. But they are also on very good deals at Rangers. Players need to be moved on but there aren't too many with a high transfer market value.

“Jack Butland is the one guy that Rangers could get a very high fee for but Philippe has made it clear that he does not want to lose his goalkeeper unless it's for £30 million. Again, that opinion from Philippe is totally understandable. It all means that it is not going to be straightforward for Philippe to achieve what he wants to achieve with his squad between now and the closure of the transfer window.”