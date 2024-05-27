Scottish League Cup.

Celtic and Rangers could benefit financially next season if they reach the final

Celtic and Rangers could be on the receiving end of a record amount of prize money if they win the Scottish League Cup next season.

The re-branded Premier Sports Cup returns again in the 2024/25 as clubs around the country look to win some silverware.

The SPFL has confirmed that £3.5million will be paid out to all contestants of the competition, which marks a 14% increase from last year’s.

Whoever wins the trophy will land £400,000, whilst the runners-up will bag £200,000. The final is on 15th December.

Rangers won it in 2023 after beating Aberdeen 1-0 at Hampden Park.

The SPL’s Manager Director Neil Doncaster has said: "We’re delighted to announce record prize money for our flagship cup competition next season. Premier Sports have been fantastic supporters of the League Cup and of our national game. That investment has enabled us to further increase the funds we can make available to clubs competing in our premier cup competition.

“We’re all looking forward to the return of the Premier Sports Cup, with the draw for the first round group stage taking place at 1.00pm on Wednesday 29 May, live on Premier Sports. Seeding pots for the draw will be confirmed early next week.”

Premier Sports Cup prize money

Winners - £400,000

Runners-up - £200,000

Losing semi-finalists - £150,000

Losing quarter-finalists - £100,000

Second round losers - £60,000

First round group stage:

Five worst runners-up - £36,000

Third position - £34,000

Fourth position - £32,000

Fifth position - £30,000

Celtic and Rangers’ campaign is now over following their Scottish Cup final over the weekend. The Hoops won 1-0 after a late winner by Norwich City loan man Adam Idah.

Brendan Rodgers was proud of his side’s performance and said: “It was very tense game, a real nail-biting game at 0-0.

"But the players’ mentality to come through the game and win it just really typifies how they’ve been over the course of the season, so I’m so proud of them and it’s an amazing day for the club.

'I’m very conscious of the incredible history of this club but also it’s important for the new generation of players in this era and this team to create their own history.'

“We arrived into the game in a really good mindset – you can’t play beautiful football in every single game, and you saw that today with two different styles today in the game.

“But the resilience and mentality really pushes us on to keep fighting and keep working, and eventually our drive and desire to win the game shines through.

“I said to the players beforehand that when they arrive into this game today, it’s not the week’s preparation leading into it, it’s all about the other 51 weeks and how you work and how you’re discipline is, how your mentality is and your professionalism.

“That all then drives through into a game like today.”

Both Celtic and Rangers have the chance to add some signings to their squads over the next couple of months as they look to battle it out for the title again next season.