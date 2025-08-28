Everything you need to know as Celtic and Rangers prepare to compete in the Europa League.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic and Rangers will not be competing in their desired European tournament this season after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

With both clubs demoted to the Europa League after nightmarish results this week, the road to Istanbul begins on Friday when they will discover their league stage opponents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish coefficient took a lot of damage this week after the Glasgow powerhouses were both knocked out of the qualifying play-offs in brutal fashion.

Celtic were left stunned after two goalless legs against Kairat Almaty ended in a dismal penalty shootout performance from Brendan Rodgers’ side. Rangers were dealt a humiliating 6-0 defeat in Belgium as Club Brugge progressed with a 9-1 aggregate win.

Aberdeen have everything to play for this evening as they hope to join their Scottish Premiership rivals in the draw. They will face Romanian side FCSB in their play-off second leg, with the score hanging in the balance at 2-2.

While Celtic and Rangers will frustrated with the outcome of their European fate, they could still come up against some exciting opponents this season. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Europa League draw and how you can tune in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When and where is the Europa League draw?

The Europa League draw will be held at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on Friday, August 29th and is scheduled to start at 12pm BST.

How does the Europa League league stage work?

Last season, the Champions League and Europa League adopted a new format, replacing the group stage with a new league-table style. The 36 competing teams will play eight opponents and compete to finish as high up the table as possible.

The top eight teams will automatically progress into the round of 16, while those who finish from ninth through to 24th will enter the play-off round to determine the final eight. Any teams who finish 25th and below will be knocked out.

Clubs will be split into four pots and then drawn against eight opponents to determine their league stage fixtures. Teams cannot play an opponent from the same country, so Celtic and Rangers will not be drawn against each other in the league phase. They will also not be able to play more than two teams from one country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic and Rangers Europa League pots

Rangers are expected to be in Pot 1 and Celtic in Pot 2 - both will be drawn against two teams from each pot but won’t face each other. Here are the finalised pots so far:

Pot 1: Roma, Porto, Feyenoord, Lille, Dinamo Zagreb, Real Betis

Roma, Porto, Feyenoord, Lille, Dinamo Zagreb, Real Betis Pot 2: Lyon, Viktoria Plzen

Lyon, Viktoria Plzen Pot 3: Nice

Nice Pot TBD: Red Bull Salzburg, Aston Villa, SC Freiburg, Nottingham Forest, Bologna, Celta Vigo, VfB Stuttgart, Go Ahead Eagles

How to watch the Europa League draw

The Europa League draw will be shown live on TV on channel TNT Sports 1. If you aren’t already a TNT Sports subscriber, you can also watch the draw live online for free. UEFA.com will be showing the draw live, free of charge.

In other news, Celtic summer signing put on loan market as former Rangers star becomes transfer target for Neil Lennon