The latest transfer news from both Rangers and Celtic as both clubs bow out of the Champions League

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a disastrous couple of days for Rangers and Celtic as both clubs are now up against the clock to bolster their squads for the upcoming season. With the first old firm derby of the season fast approaching, the pressure is piling on both Brendan Rodgers and Russell Martin.

Celtic’s Champions League hopes ended on Tuesday night, as The Hoops were defeated on penalties by Kairat Almaty. The Kazakhstan minnows held Celtic to a goalless draw in both legs and were more clinical from the spot than Rodgers’ men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In equally embarrassing fashion, Rangers were also knocked out of the competition last night as the Govan side were hammered 6-0 by Club Brugge (9-1 on aggregate). The emphatic win equalled the record of Rangers’ heaviest ever beating in a European tie and leaves Martin’s job hanging by a thread.

In what has been a dark week for football clubs in Glasgow, here’s a look at the latest transfer news from both Ibrox and Celtic Park:

Rodgers looking to send Inamura out on loan

Despite only signing Hayato Inamura last month, Celtic are already looking to send the versatile defender out on loan. The Japanese youngster can play both at left back and centre back, however Brendan Rodgers doesn’t think he’s at the level to play for Celtic just yet.

According to the Daily Record, when Rodgers was asked whether Inamura would be in the first team, he said: “No, he won't be. He's a part of the investment of the club. He's not quite at the level, as of yet, that I would expect. The plan for Ina was to come in and train and see where he was at, with the possibility of going out on loan because he's only had a year's football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement may come as a shock to Celtic fans, as the Japanese defender has impressed so far in the limited appearances he’s had. Furthermore, with the injury record of The Hoops’ first choice left back, Kieran Tierney, Inamura could’ve been an ideal back-up.

Former Rangers striker set for Dunfermline Athletic move

Former Celtic captain and manager, Neil Lennon has expressed interest in signing former Rangers academy prospect, Zak Rudden. According to the Daily Record, the striker, who only moved to Livingston last month, has been told he would be playing regular first team football at Dunfermline, as he is currently struggling for minutes with The Lions.

Despite never being the most popular figure at Ibrox, this isn’t the first time Lennon has sought the signature of a former Ger this season. The Pars boss signed Rangers goalkeeper, Mason Munn on loan earlier in the window and recently acquired Robbie Fraser’s services on a three year deal.

Despite being only 25 years of age, Rudden has already become something of a journeyman in Scottish football, as the striker has had spells with Rangers, Falkirk, Partick Thistle, Dundee, St Johnstone, Raith Rovers, Queens Park and Livingston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lennon will be hoping Dunfermline are added to that list, as his recent bid for St Johnstone’s Makenzie Kirk was rejected. The Pars currently sit third in the Scottish Championship, but are still looking to bolster their squad before the end of the window.