The latest news headlines from Celtic & Rangers

Celtic earned their third bit of silverware under Ange Postecoglou as they beat Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final at the weekend. Kyogo Furuhashi was on fire as he netted twice, while Alfredo Morelos second half goal proved only to be a consolation for their Glasgow rivals.

Celtic now remain unbeaten in 18 matches in all competitions, with their last defeat coming against Real Madrid in November. The defeat for Rangers will be disappointing after also impressing on a winning run under Michael Beale stretching back to their previous meeting with Celtic at the start of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the latest headlines from Celtic and Rangers...

Scottish Premiership Team of the Month

Celtic and Rangers both have three players each included in WhoScored’s Team of the Month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Greg Taylor, Reo Hatate and Callum McGregor make the cut, each scoring one goal each, while the former two also bagged an assist in Celtic’s three victories. February saw the Hoops score nine goals in the Scottish Premiership, while also keeping two clean sheets.

Meanwhile, James Tavernier, Todd Cantwell and Alfredo Morelos are included from Rangers. The latter found himself back among the goals for the Glasgow outfit, scoring a brace against Hearts at the start of the month. Cantwell has enjoyed some impressive form for Rangers since joining from Norwich City in January and picked up his first assist in their win over Ross County.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jota on ‘tremendous’ final

Jota has opened up on his enjoyment in Sunday’s League Cup final and has also reflected on a successful season with Celtic. The forward signed for the club permanently in the summer after a successful loan spell and has bagged nine goals and eight assists this campaign.

After being awarded his first medal since moving to Glasgow permanently, Jota was asked by the club how it felt to lift the trophy at Hampden Park. The 23-year-old said: “It was tremendous. I think the boys did really well and I’m proud of them, proud of the team and the staff, and this is another one for the fans and our families because we work really hard every day to achieve things like this, and today was no different, so I’m really happy.”

Advertisement

Advertisement