Latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as the Scottish Premiership pair prepare for their next games

Celtic remain top of the table after their 5-1 win away at St Mirren over the weekend. The Hoops went 1-0 down in the game but managed to turn it around in emphatic fashion.

Rangers, on the other hand, beat Kilmarnock 3-1 at home. Here is a look at the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the Glasgow pair...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Striker on radar

Celtic and Rangers are both reportedly ‘interested’ in Reading youngster Luca Fletcher, according to Football Insider. The striker, who is 15, is also said to be on the radar of Premier League side West Ham with the Royals facing a battle to keep hold of the highly-rated prospect.

The teenager is an England youth international but is facing an uncertain future with his current club. He is versatile and can also play on either flank.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Goalkeeper speaks out

Rangers have been linked with Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman recently. The stopper made the switch to Deepdale last summer from Newcastle United after loan spells with the likes of Aberdeen, Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth and he has made the number one spot his own this term with the Championship outfit.

Advertisement

Advertisement