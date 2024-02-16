Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers have several first team players who will be out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season and will have to make decisions on their futures very soon.

Six stars are currently set to exit Ibrox in the summer while loan players Fabio Silva, Abdallah Sima and Oscar Cortes will return to their parent clubs, although the Gers have and option to secure the Colombian winger on a full time deal. The players whose contracts expire are Borna Barasic, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack, Leon Balogun, John Lundstram and Jon McLaughlin.

According to TeamTALK, Rangers have now opened contract talks with one first team star who Philippe Clement is keen to ties down on a new deal. 'Conversations' are said to have begun with former Everton and Sheffield United midfielder Lundstram who has made 137 appearances, including 37 this season, for the Glasgow club since his 2021 arrival.

However, the same report claims that fellow midfielder Jack is still waiting for talks to begin over a new deal. That being said, it is also claimed that the former Aberdeen man is 'highly valued' by Rangers and that 'there is no major panic over his situation'.