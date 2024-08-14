Daniel Kelly is expected to leave Celtic this summer. | Getty Images

A highly-rated Celtic youngster is close to completing a move south of the border

English Championship side Millwall are understood to be in pole position to secure the signature of Celtic starlet Daniel Kelly, according to a report from the Daily Record.

The 18-year-old, who made five first team appearances at the end of last season, has been frozen out of the Hoops squad in recent months after turning down a contract extension at Parkhead earlier in the summer. Kelly’s existing contract is due to expire on 31 December and he is expected to compete in the Lowland League for the remainder of his deal before making the permanent move to South East London at the start of January 2025.

Lanarkshire Live Sport understands that Kelly has had numerous offers to join a number of big-name clubs in recent months, including German champions Bayer Leverkusen, but has decided that Millwall is the best place for him to develop his game under Neil Harris.

The Lions finished 13th in the Championship last time out and have boosted their squad with the arrival of Notts County bagsman Macaulay Langstaff among others.

Kelly has long been regarded as one of the most promising midfielders in the Hoops academy and was earmarked as one to watch in the future when he netted his first senior goal against Dundee in an emphatic 7-1 victory back in February.

Rodgers had hoped to keep the prodigy on board and claimed the club had offered him a ‘really good’ deal with the prospect of further first team opportunities this season. However, Kelly rejected the offer, leading to the apparent end of his Celtic career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the situation, Rodgers said at the start of pre-season: "Daniel has been offered a really, really good contract. A contract that would see him come into the first-team squad and play and perform and develop.

"I spoke with the agents and player some months back to say if we can’t tidy this up by summer, then it’s very hard to be with the team in pre-season.”