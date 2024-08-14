Getty Images

Celtic have finally agreed terms with Norwich City to sign Adam Idah full-time.

Celtic fans continue to wait patiently for the announcement of Adam Idah’s permanent move to Glasgow. The 23-year-old goalscorer enjoyed a loan spell with the Hoops for the second half of last season and they have been working hard behind the scenes to sign him full-time since.

According to the latest news on the transfer saga, Norwich City have now finally agreed to sell Idah to Celtic, subject to his medical. The Hoops had previously placed a bid in the region of £4-5 million back in July, but their efforts were rejected.

Fortunately for the fans, Celtic did not give up and have now reached an agreement with the Canaries. Here’s what we know so far amid Idah’s pending Parkhead arrival.

How much have Celtic paid for Adam Idah?

The price Celtic will fork out for Idah could rise to as much as £9.5 million as he waits to become the second outfield signing of the summer for Brendan Rodgers. During his loan spell in Scotland, the 23-year-old contributed eight goals and two assists.

Idah was hit with disciplinary measures at Carrow Road after he was absent for Norwich’s pre-season flight to Germany. Canaries manager Johannes Hoff Thorup believed that the speculation over his move to Celtic had a part to play in him missing the clash with Hoffenheim.

Idah’s potential wage

While the more intricate details of Celtic’s deal with Norwich have not been revealed, we can take a guess at what the forward will be earning at Parkhead. Salary Sport has Idah down as earning £1.19 million per year in the EFL Championship, which breaks down to a wage of £23,000 per week.

He has been on this amount since 2022, following a significant pay rise after Norwich were promoted to the Premier League. Idah is likely to be on a similar fee with Celtic, if not higher following this significant transfer.

When will Celtic announce Idah?

The news that Celtic had agreed a deal with Norwich came earlier this week and fans are now waiting for the official announcement. It remains unclear when the Hoops will unveil Idah but fans will be hoping they can finalise all the last minute details before Celtic return to action this weekend against Hibs in the Scottish League Cup.