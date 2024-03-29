Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Scottish Premiership returns to action this weekend following the international break and all eyes are on Celtic and Rangers' upcoming fixtures. The Hoops are on the road against Livingston while the Gers prepare to host Hibs at Ibrox.

Celtic currently lead the title charge but just one point separates the two rivals, and Rangers have crucial game in-hand over the reigning champions. As we gear up for another action-packed weekend, let's take a look at some of the latest headlines in Glasgow, with the summer transfer window also rapidly approaching.

Celtic and Rangers target to become free agent

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Celtic and Rangers were linked with a move for FC Twente's Gijs Smal during the January transfer window as he is now well into the final 12 months of his current terms. The two Glasgow sides were considering moves for the left-back but ultimately, the Eredivisie club opted to keep hold of him, rather than cash in while they could.

This means that Gijs will see out his contract and become a free agent in the summer, emerging on the market as fair game for any club who wishes to pursue a move. Twente released a statement to confirm that the 26-year-old, along with other personnel at the club, will be leaving the club.

"Ricky van Wolfwinkel, Joshua Brenet and Gijs Smal have expiring contracts. Gijs Smal has indicated that he will not renew his contract at FC Twente and will, in principle, leave the club at the end of the season."

Pundit raises concerns over Celtic negotiations

Frank McAvennie has revealed that Celtic are currently 'negotiating' the £6 million release clause of Paulo Bernardo as they consider signing him on a permanent deal from Benfica. The former Hoops star has stressed that while he would be pleased if they signed the 22-year-old for a 'decent price', he doesn't believe Bernardo will get the game time to warrant the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Is he going to play consistently? That’s my biggest problem," McAvennie told Football Insider. "I like Iwata and he’s going to be playing for the duration of the season and Reo Hatate is going to walk back into the team.