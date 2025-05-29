Ange Postecoglou is expected to make a whole host of changes at Tottenham this summer

Under-pressure Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is expected to allow a former Celtic hero to leave the club for free this summer after three seasons with the club as he prepares for a defining summer window of transfer activity.

The Lillywhites finished last season in 17th position in the top-flight with 11 wins, five draws and 22 defeats. It marked their worst finish of the Premier League era and their most defeats in a season since 1935. It also marked a drop off of 12 places from Postecoglou’s debut season where he guided the North London outfit to fifth place while winning three consecutive Manager of the Month awards in the early part of the season.

The former Celtic boss faces a nervous wait to find out if he’ll be kept on for a third season after a calamitous league campaign. However, the one saving grace which could bide the Parkhead favourite more time is the fact that he was successfully able to win the Europa League by triumphing over Manchester United, ending a 17-year trophy drought and ensuring Champions League qualification for next season.

Ange Postecoglou makes axe decision

Several players are set to exit Tottenham this summer and one confirmed departure is Fraser Forster, according to PA. The former Celtic shot-stopper and Alfie Whiteman will depart alongside left-back Sergio Reguilon in the summer as part of Ange Postecoglou’s wholesale changes to the club’s playing staff.

Forster, who has played 236 times for the Hoops in total across four different spells, joined the Lillywhites on a free transfer in 2022, following the expiration of his contract at Southampton, where he played for eight years after leaving Parkhead in 2014.

The six-time England international made 34 appearances in total for the North London side, conceding 54 goals in total and keeping eight clean sheets.

Forster was largely viewed as the team’s third choice goalkeeper and was brought in to add experience to the first team dressing room, but did play a small part in the club’s Europa League triumph.

Overall, he played 13 times this season, including four in the league-phase in Europe, conceding a combined total of 15 goals and keeping just two clean sheets across all competitions.

He shared his delight to have played a small but important part in Tottenham’s progress by posting on Instagram: “Another one for the collection.” with a heart eyed emoji and a wink emoji.

What next for Fraser Forster?

Fraser Forster last made the matchday squad in December 2024 and now faces a decision on whether to carry on playing professionally or whether to retire after a successful 19-year career in the sport which stretches all the way back to his days at Newcastle United when he was given his first professional contract.

Forster is 37-years-old but remains a player of high value due to the experience that he can offer a team both as a first choice keeper or more likely as a backup option to provide advice for younger up and coming goalkeepers in a team.