Arne Engels is the subject of interest from Celtic

Celtic have set their sights on a highly-rated Belgium wonderkid

Belgian youngster Arne Engels has emerged as one of Celtic’s priority transfer targets this summer, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Club Brugge youth academy, who currently plays his football with Augsburg in the German Bundesliga. Last season he registered three goals and two assists from 32 appearances to help his team beat the drop.

Engels, who has been capped 10 times at U21 level for Belgium, has been lauded for his immense versatility and all-round qualities. Over the course of last season he impressed as both a winger, a right back and as a central midfielder and was notably one of his team’s standout performers.

The youngster has already amassed over 50 top-flight appearances in Germany during his 18 months at Augsburg and is tipped to have a huge future in the game. This experience coupled with his versatility makes him a top target for Brendan Rodgers’ side, according to a report from Football Transfers.

The outlet states that the Bavarian club will definitely look to cash in on one of their prized assets, especially after his impressive rise in Expected Transfer Value which now makes him worth between €7.1m and €11.9m. (£6m to £10.2m.)

The sale of the midfielder would be a big coup for Augsburg, who have only sold five players for double-figure millions in their history, three of which were in the last two summers. Engels is already on the cusp of a call-up to the Belgium national team at this time and was recently invited to train with the senior team in the run-up to Euro 2024.

News of Celtic’s interest in Engels comes following a busy transfer window which has already seen the arrivals of Paulo Bernardo from Benfica and ex-Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmiechel on a free transfer from Anderlecht.

Norwich City striker Adam Idah is expected to be the latest big name recruit at Parkhead after a successful loan spell at the end of last season.