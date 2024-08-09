Celtic are edging closer to the signing of one of their top striker targets. | Getty Images

Scottish champions Celtic are believed to be in ‘advanced talks’ with Norwich City over a £6m deal for striker Adam Idah.

The Republic of Ireland international was a huge hit at Parkhead during a successful six-month loan spell at the end of last season which saw him score nine goals in 19 appearances, including a dramatic late winner against Rangers in the Scottish Cup final.

Prior to joining the Hoops, Idah managed just 17 goals in 115 appearances for the Canaries, but his form at Celtic proved to be the catalyst for their title comeback as they leapfrogged Rangers in the latter half of the season.

Celtic are desperate to keep Idah on board on a permanent basis as they target a fourth consecutive title defence. However, their most recent bid of £4m was swiftly rejected by Norwich City, who did see the striker as part of their long-term promotion plans.

Idah is reportedly very unsettled in East Anglia following the setback and was recently disciplined by the Canaries for failing to turn up for a flight to their pre-season training camp in Austria at the end of June, according to Sky Sports.

The outlet understands that Idah did eventually turn up on a separate flight to his teammates but speculation surrounding his departure continues to dominate the headlines ahead of the new Championship season.

In recent weeks negotiations between the two parties had looked to have slowed down, but fresh reports from Sky Sports News today now understand that there is a willingness from both parties to try and complete a deal in the near future, which is thought to be in the region of £6m.

Norwich kick off their Championship campaign with a trip away to newly promoted Oxford United tomorrow and it appears unlikely that Idah will be involved in new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup’s first ever matchday squad.

Celtic kicked off the campaign with a commanding 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock and make the trip to Easter Road to take on capital side Hibs in this weekend’s Premiership encounter.