Former Celtic target Fotis Ioannidis is the subject of interest from two Premier League clubs. | AFP via Getty Images

The latest transfer updates from Celtic and Rangers

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English Premier League new boys Leicester City and Ipswich Town are leading the race to sign Celtic-linked striker Fotis Ioannidis.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is believed to be in the market for a centre forward this summer and is understood to be an admirer of 24-year-old Ioannidis after he produced a string of impressive performances in the Greek Super League last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Panathinaikos forward, who scored 22 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions last season, was described in January 2023 as a top target for the Hoops during Ange Postecogolou’s tenure as manager.

In April 2024, reports in the Daily Record claimed that the Hoops had resumed their interest in the striker and were one of a number of European clubs keeping a close eye on his availability heading into the summer.

However, Ioannidis now appears to be out of Celtic’s price range and is currently the subject of an ambitious £23.2m offer from Rodgers’ former club Leicester City, according to reports from The Telegraph.

Leicester enter the new season with injuries to Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy, and are in desperate need of a clinical centre forward to boost their chances of succeeding under new boss Steve Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outlet reveals that fellow promoted side Ipswich Town also made a substantial offer earlier in the summer that was rejected and adds that the Tractor Boys could still come back to the table in with an improved offer as they look to build a team capable of surviving in the Premier League.

Italian side make move for Rangers forward

Serie A side Cagilari have reignited their interest in Rangers forward Cyriel Dessers, according to reports from TuttoMercato.

Dessers has so far registered 23 goals in 56 appearances across all competitions since arriving in Glasgow in 2023, prompting interest from Cagliari, who were in the running to sign the 29-year-old last summer before his move to Ibrox.

Dessers is proven at Serie A level with six goals in 26 appearances for Cremonese before arriving in Scotland and could be a viable option for Cagliari, who registered just 42 goals in 38 league games last term.