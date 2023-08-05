All the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers as the season finally gets going.

The new Scottish premiership season is finally upon us, with both of Glasgow’s big two in action on Saturday.

After weeks of summer preparations, it finally gets real again on Saturday, with Celtic kicking off their new season against Ross County at Parkhead, while Rangers travel to Kilmarnock for the evening game. While pre-season is over, work will continue behind the scenes at both clubs as they look to bring in new bodies and ship out some of their existing players.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both Celtic and Rangers.

Livakovic latest

Celtic may yet make a move for in-demand Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, according to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph.

“Celtic have been closely monitoring Livakovic’s situation,” Joseph told the CeltsAreHere podcast. “A few days after I reported on it, Fenerbahce had made a bid and they were very close to doing that deal. That deal hasn’t been done yet, there has been a lot of delay to that and it could be on the brink of collapse.

“Other clubs are also interested, we reported that Villarreal, Saudi Arabian clubs and I believe another La Liga side are also in for him.

“Celtic have moved onto other targets. As far as I’m aware, they’re not any further on with these targets yet, and they’re still fully assessing the goalkeeping situation. I think that’s why we saw Siegrist and Scott Bain play the 90 minutes against Bilbao, and Joe Hart didn’t play any.”

Rangers exits incoming

Michael Beale has confirmed that two key players are set to leave Ibrox, and potentially in the coming days.

The Rangers boss said: “I expect two or three to go out. Sakala and Kamara are away from the group at the moment discussing some things so there might be some news in the coming days. They won’t be involved tomorrow [today].”