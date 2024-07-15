Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. | Getty Images

Everton are one team said to be keen on a transfer but Celtic backing has been provided.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic hero Frank McAvennie has backed his former team to beat the likes of Everton to Wilfried Ndidi’s signature.

The Nigerian international is a free agent after time at Leicester City. Sean Dyche’s Everton are said to be one interested party, while talk of Brendan Rodgers reuniting with the defensive midfielder he worked with at the Foxes has lingered since last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAvennie tells Football Insider that Champions League football could be enough to swing a deal for Celtic. He said: “He’s exactly what I’ve been shouting for. I remember him playing in the Premier League and he didn’t let himself down. He was impressive and usually one of the highlights when he played down there.

“He’s not that old, either, is he? I think he’d be great. Somebody with that kind of experience. I’m quite optimistic that Brendan could get him. It would be great. Other teams will want him as well. That’s my biggest fear. He’s one of the ones you need to get to before anybody else can.

“I’d love Brendan to get him. He can win some medals, he’ll be playing in Europe and hopefully that could sway his decision. Everybody wants to win medals at the end of their career. It’s great that the club are going for players with Premier League quality.”

Meanwhile, McAvennie can see Celtic offering Matt O’Riley up to £40k. The midfielder is wanted by a clutch of clubs across Europe - including Serie A’s Atalanta - and the ex-striker can see a big wage being offered in attempts to keep him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I think Celtic will offer him a contract. I’d have been very surprised if he wanted to go down to Southampton, looking at [Stuart] Armstrong and that, but it’s all about money. I think Celtic will give him a bumper contract with £40,000 per week or whatever he wants, and I think he’ll stay. I think he’s an important player for us and he’ll be even better with a holding player next to him if one is coming in.”