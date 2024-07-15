The boss needs backing this summer | Canva

A look into Celtic transfer business as the wait for a done deal drags on.

They’ve never been this cash rich. They’ve had few better times to really put the pedal to the metal and race away from their rivals.

A common narrative in Glasgow is usually that one isn’t keeping too much of an eye on the other. If you are of Celtic thinking, a quick glance over to Govan would show the size of opportunity there for Brendan Rodgers and co this season. While Philippe Clement is forced to sell before he can buy, saddled with players fans have grown tired of, and the prospect of moving into a temporary home for at least the start of the season, Rodgers would appear to hold every ace.

His side won the Premiership last season while being far from their best for sections of the campaign. Recruitment was lambasted in the summer and January, yet Rangers could still get nowhere close to them, when it came to the nitty gritty title stretch.

In their most recent set of accounts, Celtic unveiled a pre-tax profit of £40.7m for the year 2023 to June in what were described as a "record set of financial results". Record breaking numbers, the impact of Champions League group stage football plus big sales like Jota’s £25m move to Al Ittihad have propelled them into a financial stratosphere clubs in Scotland can only dream of.

While not as simple as this, it would seem clear what Celtic must do. The big areas of critique have been recruitment and poor Champions League performance, and better performance in the former department likely brings success in the latter.

So as Rodgers turns to a former Leicester City ally in 37-year-old Kasper Schmeichel on a free transfer to become number one following Joe Hart’s retirement, it brings questions upon transfer work again.

Amid links to Caoimhin Kelleher and Peter Vindahl Jensen, two younger keepers who fit into the buy young with sell-on potential model, they have landed on a veteran. This is not a reflection on Schmeichel, who proved at Euro 2024 with Denmark he is still very capable in his twilight years.

Given Hart announced his retirement in February, this move will undoubtedly have fans scrutinising the recruitment process. There are 64 days until Champions League matches start, and less than a month to the start of the season, and Celtic are yet to land anyone.

Haggling has beckoned over Adam Idah, a man Rodgers is keen to land after a stunning loan spell last term. Paulo Bernardo is also wanted for a permanent return but that deal has also dragged on.

Schmeichel's move will bring the question of have Celtic utilised a wide range of recruitment data and scouting to find a number one, or have they used Rodgers’ contact book. They’ll get a free pass with this signing due to the calibre of player that’s coming in, but caution will be needed if they try this route again.

The Dane works for a season or two but what comes after that? Celtic return to the drawing board hunting for their number one. The struggles and lack of regular game time for Gustaf Lagerbielke, Odin Thiago Holm, Maik Nawrocki, Kwon and Yang since arriving last summer have also been blotches on recruitment.

Of course, not every move is going to be a hit. You only need one to work well to make the model a success, see Matt O’Riley likely going for a club-record fee for reference. Club chiefs know how to make the most amount of cash from their assets but getting them in the door first seems to be the tricky part of late.

One thing Schmeichel’s move seems to prove though is Rodgers front and centre of this recruitment drive, which can only be a good thing. If he has total freedom to pick and choose stars as he pleases, expect a bolstered team that will be keen to claim the Premiership again this coming season.

Another summer of missed opportunities followed by European disappointment will not be taken kindly. Push the boat out for some transfer moves though, and not only can they remedy criticisms of last season, but they could put themselves in position to end the title race before it really gets going. Majority shareholder Dermot Desmond and the rest of the club hierarchy have to back the boss who only knows winning in Glasgow.