Celtic are said to be after a Newcastle United star this transfer window.

A former Premier League goalkeeper has told Celtic to go all out for a Newcastle United transfer target.

The Hoops are hunting a number one after Joe Hart’s retirement at the end of last season. Brendan Rodgers has been linked with a host of different keepers, including Newcastle back-up Martin Dubravka. He is now heading home from Euro 2024 after Slovakia fell painfully short of victory against England, losing 2-1.

Another star heading home from the major tournament in Germany is Georgia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili. Nick Pope is the number one at Newcastle United right now but the Valencia goalkeeper kept 13 clean sheets in LaLiga last season. He has begun taking in admiring glances from some of Europe’s top clubs, including Newcastle.

Former Leeds, Tottenham and Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Paul Robinson has been running the rule over the Toon rumour, and wonders what Celtic could do about it. Amid their hunt for a new keeper, he believes that the Hoops can hijack a possible Newcastle United goalkeeper, and backs Rodgers over pushing the boat out for this stopper.

Robinson told Football Insider: “He played for Valencia last season, and for me, he was probably La Liga’s goalkeeper of the tournament. The way he’s played in this tournament for Georgia, I think there’ll be a lot of teams around Europe standing up and taking notice.

“If there was any type of opportunity, if Celtic were going to push the boat out and go big, I mean, this kid’s really good, really good. He’s still only 23 years old, six foot six, dominates his box, makes some great saves; that type of signing would be a real statement signing.