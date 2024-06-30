Brendan Rodgers of Celtic | Getty Images

A look at the latest transfer activity for Celtic and Rangers.

There’s plenty to keep an eye on this summer as clubs in the Scottish Premiership sink their teeth into this summer’s transfer window. Sides up and down the country have wasted no time in entering talks and getting deals finalised but there’s still plenty of scope for new deals to be agreed for both incoming new players and outgoing talent.

As we head into another week of transfer business, we’ve rounded up some of the latest headlines in Glasgow as both Celtic and Rangers navigate their windows. The Light Blues have already secured five deals but their Old Firm rivals and reigning Scottish Premiership champions are still yet to make their first signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic ‘would accept’ £35m for key man

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After another title-winning season, Parkhead is attracting a lot of attention right now. A number of Celtic players are being eyed by rival clubs and as a result, a lot of speculation is swirling around the club. Brendan Rodgers and co are on the market for a new goalkeeper to replace Joe Hart but if they sanction the sale of other key players, they will need to extend their summer wish list.

Matt O’Riley has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs recently, and with his stunning return of 19 goals and 18 assists in all competitions last season, it’s not hard to see why. The midfielder missed just one game for the Hoops the entire term, so losing him would certainly be a hefty blow.

However, Football Insider has reported that Celtic have decided on a fee that would sway them into selling O’Riley this summer. The Premiership champions ‘would accept’ a bid of £35 million for the 23-year-old if it was tabled.

Such a deal would smash the current Scottish record by £10 million, after being set by Kieran Tierney back in 2019 following his £25 million move to Arsenal. O’Riley’s exit would certainly be a blow to Celtic, but the money speaks for itself. FI reporter Daniel Bowers states Brendan Rodgers ‘doesn’t get a say’ if an offer in such a hefty region is dangled in front of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers star ‘a target’ in England

Rangers winger Scott Wright has reportedly appeared on the radar of EFL Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, as they look to bolster their ranks and avoid another relegation battle next season.

According to Mailsport, the Owls have ‘already registered their interest’ in Wright, who has now entered the final 12 months of his contract at Ibrox. Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is said to be an ‘admirer’ of the 26-year-old and is looking to bring him to Hillsborough for a shot at competing in England’s second tier.