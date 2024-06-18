Celtic target Peter Vindahl Jensen shots a block during a match for Sparta Prague against Real Betis in the Europa League last season. | (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Celtic are in the mix for the Sparta Prague star.

English interest could prove a curveball - but Celtic have been backed to sign a star with the potential to depart for the same fee Jota and Kieran Tierney were flogged at.

After Joe Hart’s retirement, Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers has been left looking for a new number one. He could find his man in Peter Vindahl Jensen, who has impressed between the sticks for Sparta Prague. A £5m deal has been touted, amid links to the likes of Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Former Hoops striker Frank McAvennie is backing his ex-club to get a deal done, providing that no English Premier League interest comes in to wreck a possible move. In that instance, it’s unlikely in his view than Jensen would pick Celtic, but otherwise he can see a deal happening.

Jensen managed to keep 15 clean sheets in 47 games last term, a campaign where Sparta Prague won the league and Czech Cup double alongside Europa League round of 16 placement. Not only that, but McAvennie reckons there’s potential for him to be sold at the £25m mark, the same fee Celtic landed for Jota and Tierney when selling the pair to Al Ittihad and Arsenal respectively.

He told Football Insider: “Dubravka has played many times for Newcastle, so he can handle the pressure. Can this boy handle it? I don’t know.

“And the problem is, would he come to Celtic? If other offers come in, he’s going to go to England. If there aren’t any offers from England and we can get him for £4million or £5million, maybe we could sell him for £25million. That’s what Celtic are looking for.