Both Celtic and Rangers are wasting no time when it comes to their summer transfer business. The two Glasgow rivals have been heavily linked to a number of players as they look to bolster their squads ahead of another exciting season in the Scottish Premiership.

Brendan Rodgers will rival Michael Beale as he looks to continue the Hoops’ winning form and pick up where he left off before joining Leicester City. Here are some of the latest transfer updates for both Celtic and Rangers.

Rangers target turned down ‘big wages’ at Premier League club

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tom Davies has opted not to renew his contract at Everton and is now looking for a move elsewhere as he pursues regular minutes on the pitch. The midfielder started just four games for the Toffees last season as they narrowly escaped another relegation scare.

An update from The 4th Official via their Patreon (h/t Ibrox News), has claimed that Davies turned down ‘massive wages at Everton’ after falling out of favour at Goodison Park. However, his next destination remains unclear as of yet, with the pay packet he was on potentially being difficult to match.

Celtic backed to ‘spend big’ on midfielder

The Hoops have been linked to Wilfried Ndidi this summer as he joins the long list of Leicester City players headed for the exit following their relegation from the Premier League. With his former boss Brendan Rodgers now at the hilt of Celtic once again, many believe the two could be reunited ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Alan Hutton is one who has backed Rodgers and the Glasgow outfit to land a deal for Ndidi and despite his possible fee potentially being a roadblock in their pursuit, the ex-Scotland international believes Celtic may be willing to “spend big” on the Nigerian’s transfer fee.

Advertisement

Advertisement