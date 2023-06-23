The Northern Irishman is determined to get Hoops fans ‘dreaming again’ as he delivered his first public message.

Brendan Rodgers has publicly addressed Celtic fans for the first time as he opened up on his sensational return to the club.

The returning Hoops boss, who will conduct his first press conference later today after signing a three-year-deal earlier this week, has replaced Ange Postecoglou in the Parkhead hotseat. Despite leaving supporters incensed by quitting the Hoops midway through the season in February 2019 for Leicester City, the majority of the green-and-white faithful have thrown their support behind the Northern Irishman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, prominent ultras group the Green Brigade slammed his re-appointment as manager by posting a picture of their infamous banner unveiling at Tynecastle branding the 50-year-old a “fraud” just moments after Rodgers’ come back was officially announced on social media.

A small section of supporters would like Rodgers to issue an apology for the manner in which he chose to leave the club for a return to the English Premier League at a time when Celtic were chasing another Treble. And it appears he has plenty of work to do to win over the Green Brigade, despite winning all seven domestic trophies on offer during his first stint.

Rodgers didn’t seem fazed by the challenge as he recorded a message to the club’s support on Thursday evening by insisting he looks forward “to being together as one” next season.

He told Celtic TV: “Hi, it’s Brendan here. I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the support that I’ve had since I’ve been named the manager here again at Celtic. I’m very proud and very honoured to be given the opportunity and hopefully I can repay the faith of Dermot and the board for accepting me back to the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

”But also very, very importantly to you, the supporters. Celtic Football Club is about the supporters, and I hope I can come back and make you very proud, and also very importantly to make you dream again. We did that in our first time together and now hopefully going forward we can dream again.