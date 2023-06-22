Celtic and Rangers have been ramping up their transfer activity in preparation for the new season, with Brendan Rodgers and opposite number Michael Beale looking to bolster their respective squads.

Rodgers will begin his second spell as Hoops boss tomorrow but there are doubts over the future of one key midfielder, while Rangers are looking at ways to strengthen their attacking options. Here are the latest transfer news headlines affecting both Glasgow clubs on Thursday, June 22:

Key Celtic midfielder ‘considering’ retirement

Aaron Mooy is weighing up his Celtic future with reports suggesting the Australian midfielder is considering hanging up his boots.

The 32-year-old former Manchester City and Brighton star, who joined the Hoops as a free agent last summer after spending two years in China with Shanghai Port, endured a slow start to his Parkhead career.

However, Mooy played an integral role during the second half of the season after returning from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping Ange Postecoglou’s side to a record-breaking Treble success.

Now, reports in his homeland are claiming the veteran is consdering his future before pre-season starts and he is due to return to Glasgow’s East End. It is thought Mooy may be limited to a a squad player under new boss Brendan Rodgers, with FTBL stating a “well-placed source” has informed them that Mooy is “thinking things over with a new coach about to take charge”.

Mooy decided against joining up with the Socceroos national team for their 2-0 friendly defeat to Argentina last week and “refused to comment” on whether he would see out the second and final year of his Celtic contract.

Australia manager Graham Arnold claimed that the player was delierating over retirement before he made the move to the Scottish champions. Speaking last year, he said: “I think he was pretty much done. I was over in Scotland, and before I went there, texted him, like ‘What are you doing? Where are you at? Because he wasn’t back from China. His club wasn’t makng it easy for him. Mentally, he was shot. He sent me a text: ‘Arnie, do you really need me?’ I said, ‘F*** yes. Absolutely, mate, we need you.”

Rangers boss ‘keen’ on £4m BK Hacken striker

Michael Beale is reportedly “driving” Rangers interest in electric BK Hacken frontman Benie Traore, who has scored or provided an assist in EVERY league match so far this season.

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, the Ibrox boss has been touted as an admirer of the 20-year-old starlet and is “genuinely keen” on a securing a deal this summer.

Traore - an Ivory Coast Under-23 international - has 12 goals to his name in the Swedish Allsvenskan after 13 games so far this season, occupying in a central role. Capable of playing on either wing, it is claimed an asking price of £4m has been set, which could represent a bargain buy considering his run of form.