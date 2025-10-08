This Celtic starlet has been given the opportunity to impress Steve Clarke during Scotland’s international camp.

Rising Celtic star Ben McPherson has received a big call-up in his international career this week after joining the Scotland camp to train with the senior national team.

The 21-year-old has been given the opportunity to train alongside Steve Clarke’s side. He has been joined by Alloa Athletic’s Liam McFarlane and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen of Dunfermline Athletic.

The trio have been called up to make up the numbers in Clarke’s training sessions. Scotland are preparing for their latest World Cup qualifying clashes, with Greece and Belarus waiting to face them this break.

Celtic starlet Ben McPherson looking for big career breakthrough

McPherson is currently on loan with Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle, where he has made eight appearances so far across all competitions.

The full-back has featured in every Championship match so far this season since his arrival at Firhill Stadium and has become a regular starter for the Jags. The only match he has missed was the Premier Sport Cup clash with his parent club, which saw Celtic romp to a 4-0 win to reach the semi-finals.

McPherson will hope his time with Partick Thistle will put him in contention for more time within the Hoops senior set-up. The 21-year-old is yet to make his competitive senior debut with Celtic but he was involved with the first team during pre-season.

He featured against Newcastle United and Queen’s Park, having also spent time on loan with the latter side.

McPherson has previously been a regular figure for the Celtic B team but will be hoping his pre-season stint will be a door opening on his future with the club.

Steve Clarke on for historic Scotland milestone

As Scotland prepare to face this week’s opponents, Clarke is staring right at a piece of international history. After their meetings with Greece and Belarus, the 62-year-old will become longest-serving men’s national team manager.

Clarke’s impressive tenure will overtake the record of 71 games in charge set by the late Craig Brown.

During his time in charge of the Scotland national team, the Ayrshire-born boss is the first to lead the side to a major tournament over the last 27 years - something he achieved twice at Euro 2020 and Euro 2024.

Making a first World Cup appearance since 1998 will only add to Clarke’s legacy, and Steven Naismith has belief in the current camp.

“The squad dynamic here at the moment, I don't think we've been in a better place, in terms of players, the minutes they're playing, and where they're at,” the assistant coach told Sky Sports.

“The squad dynamic is stronger, and I'm going back to the confidence aspect, that's clear to see in every session, and even when they're playing at their clubs.”

Scotland will host Greece at Hampden Park this Thursday before facing Belarus on Sunday to round off their international break.

