The Celtic loanee has moved across the city to a Scottish Championship side.

A Celtic talent has no regrets over his transfer decision - despite a possible door opening for him back at Parkhead.

Ben McPherson opted for a loan to Partick Thistle in the Scottish Championship this season after his last term was ended due to an ACL injury during his temporary stint with Queen's Park last campaign. A right-back, he has watched first choice Alistair Johnston go down with a long-term injury and then deputy Anthony Ralston also suffered a fitness concern.

That has afforded a chance to Colby Donovan who looked set to join Dundee on loan, and he has impressed in games such as Red Star Belgrade away in the Europa League. There could perhaps be a notion for McPherson to wonder if that could have been him, but he’s not keen on looking back on what might have been, as he’s content learning from experienced pros like Tony Watt. The striker who famously scored Celtic’s 2012 winner versus Barcelona is now at the Jags, managed by ex-Hoops defender Mark Wilson.

Celtic player on why he doesn’t regret transfer decision

McPherson said: “I know Colby. He's a wee bit younger than me, but he's done really well. Football is football and mad things can happen. He's done brilliantly and fair play to him. I'm just focusing on myself and doing well for Thistle.

"It was important to be playing. I've no regrets. I was desperate to play and Thistle was a perfect opportunity. I'm just focused on getting as many games and good performances as possible. Shaun Maloney is the loans manager and he keeps in contact with the players.

"He's been at nearly every game, which has been really good. I've felt a lot of support from him. He texts and phones me after games and my reserve coach, Stephen McManus, has been really good too, so I can't complain. Tony is hugely influential, his experience is important. As a striker you get judged on your goals, so it's important when he gets one chance, he puts it away and he did that against Dunfermline."

Why Partick Thistle signed Ben McPherson from Celtic

Having already signed goalkeeper Josh Clarke from his ex-club, Thistle head coach Wilson said of another of his Celtic loanee’s upon signing him: “Ben is going to be an excellent addition to our squad here at Thistle. He fits in perfectly with the ethos we have here because of the energy and effort that he puts into the game and, having come through at Celtic, he knows how to use the ball too.

“Like Josh Clarke, it’s not his first loan at this level so he’s got a good idea of what to expect from the Championship but at the same time he doesn’t think he knows everything and is keen to keep learning and developing.”

Up next for the Hoops is a Europa League clash with Portuguese side Braga. Motherwell then come to Parkhead on Premiership business before the international break kicks in to provide a breather.