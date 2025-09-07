The Japanese frontman was the subject of a late bid from an unnamed German Bundesliga club in the summer window

Ex-Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart is adamant his former Parkhead team-mate Daizen Maeda will NOT down tools after expressing his disappointment as missing out on a Deadline Day transfer.

The Hoops speedster revealed club chiefs knocked back a late bid from an unnamed German Bundesliga club and blocked his wish to leave over the summer due to manager Brendan Rodgers’ struggles to bring in attacking replacements.

The Scottish champions sold Adam Idah to Swansea City for £7 million and lost out to Dutch giants Ajax in the battle for Kasper Dolberg’s signature – extinguishing any hope for Maeda to depart amid suggestions he is still eyeing a January exit.

But ex-England and Manchester City No.1 Hart insists Maeda will continue to perform to a high standard for his side in the meantime.

The 28-year-old – who was back in Glasgow’s east end for Saturday's legends match against Manchester United – said: “Daizen is one of the most matter-of-fact people I've ever met. He comes in to do business. Whichever shirt he represents, he will represent.

“Now that window's closed, whatever's gone on, I don't know. I don't personally know the conversations or how far down the line he got.

“It's none of my business to be honest, but I know now that window’s shut, Daizen will be out there to give his all and perform well for Celtic because they're his employers and they're the team and the fans who absolutely adore him.”

Daizen Maeda transfer promise broken by Hoops chiefs

Celtic suffered a nightmare summer transfer window with supporters venting their anger at the club’s hierarchy for displaying a lack of ambition and failing to back Rodgers financially.

Despite the lack of quality additions, speculation has also ramped up that Maeda could depart in January after his exit fell through. And former Hoops shot-stopper Alan Rough reckons that key decision-makers have backtracked on a promise to the Japanese forward.

He told PLZ Soccer: “He has been off it, there’s no doubt about that. When there’s something like that on the go, some players do better than others.

“It’s obviously put him off his game – the reason he came to Celtic was to make a move and step to England. We hear that most of them come to move onto a bigger club, he’s obviously set his heart on that.

“If you’ve got a promise, you’ve got to honour it. He’s obviously been promised it, if a reasonable bid comes in. He’s just unfortunate that it’s come at the wrong time.”