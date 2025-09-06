The Celtic manager is the centre of fiery claims over the future of his Parkhead tenure.

It’s been claimed that some inside Celtic have been left furious over how Brendan Rodgers has discussed recruitment at Parkhead this summer.

The board are getting it in the neck for a slow approach to their shopping in the transfer window just gone. Things came to a head on deadline day as striker Adam Idah was sold without a replacement brought in before the end of September 1st, free agent forward Kelechi Iheanacho drafted in after several targets went elsewhere.

Then there were the likes of Yang, who watched an exit deal collapse, and star forward Daizen Maeda is still in Hoops after he claimed Celtic failed to find a replacement for him. Now it’s been suggested that a second exit could be on the horizon for the boss who returned to Glasgow in 2023 after leaving for Leicester City in 2019, with his honest admissions on transfer work throughout the summer reportedly creating turmoil inside Celtic.

A source close to the situation told the Scottish Sun: “Senior figures inside the club believe Rodgers is engineering his exit. What he’s said in public has torn the club apart. On and off the record discussions are creating division throughout the club. He’s the only manager in the club’s history who has repeatedly questioned things. It’s been the same board, same management and same strategy. The club have spent tens of millions.

“When Brendan came back, he agreed to the club’s strategy. There are now people inside the club who are deeply unhappy with his words. To make matters worse, these issues appear to be seeping into the performance of the team. It’s like Groundhog Day again.”

Reporting adds: “Celtic insiders believe boss Brendan Rodgers wants out of Parkhead after a split over summer signings. SunSport understands senior figures at the club are concerned he’s trying to “engineer his exit”. Rodgers’ remarks on Celts’ work in the transfer window have not gone down well with the Hoops hierarchy.”

What comments irked the Celtic board

One set of quotes from the Celtic boss mentioned in the report were from Rodgers’ debrief of an exit from the Champions League, via the play-offs against Kazakhstani side Kairat Almaty. He said last month: “Listen, it's very frustrating. We all know where we want to get to.

“We showed last year with the strides I felt we took. But we have to build on that. The last thing you want to be in football is manufacture your own stress. That's what you don’t want to be doing. We now have to look at where we're at as a football club and decide what way we want to go.

“We had a hint of what we could do at that level, and with a great respect, this was a great opportunity for us to get back there. Sadly, there was plenty of endeavour, plenty of honesty, but the Champions League is a wee bit more than that. At this moment in time, we can still have a very good season. The Europa League, some would say we deserve to be in that this year. But for me, we will go in with this group of players, see what the remaining days will bring, and then we'll go in with the game at the weekend.”