Cremonese boss Davide Nicola has explained how “hungry” Jamie Vardy bought into the club’s long-term plans before deciding to snub Celtic and sign on the dotted line.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers was left scrambling for attacking recruits in the free agent market after a shambolic transfer window left the Scottish champions with fewer strikers than they started the summer with.

Adam Idah was allowed to leave the club for Swansea City in the final hours of Deadline Day - with the Parkhead side failing to bring in a replacement until after the window closed, snapping up ex-Manchester City and Leicester frontman Kelechi Iheanacho on a free transfer following his release from La Liga outfit Sevilla.

It was widely reported that 38-year-old Vardy was keen on a move to Glasgow's east end last month and Rodgers refused to rule out a possible reunion with the former England international.

However, the Foxes legend was eventually sold on the project taking place at the Serie A new boys, according to their manager.

Addressing the hype around the deal, Nicola told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I don’t sense hype, but rather the enthusiasm of people for what we are doing. The connection with our fans will be the real driving force.”

Pressed further on how Vardy was convinced to join the Italians over other interested suitor, Nicola added: “When we realised the deal was feasible, we started explaining to him what we wanted to build.

“Feeling that kind of response and being chosen from this perspective was important. He’s still a hungry player.”

Jamie Vardy ‘not right’ fit for Celtic’s transfer strategy

Vardy’s move comes after former Rangers striker and Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd declared that the hitman wouldn’t be the right fit for Celtic’s current transfer strategy.

Speaking to BestBettingSites.com last month, Boyd said: “I don’t think Jamie is the kind of player they will be looking at. Obviously he’s a fantastic player. Whoever gets him will get goals, and will get value.

“Celtic have rarely gone down that role of buying Rodgers’ former players, or older players. Joe Hart and Kasper Schmeichel were both older, and they did well, but goalkeeper is a different position.

“I’m not sure how Brendan will feel about it, but I think Celtic know that their remit is to buy in younger players, develop them, and then sell them to turn a profit. I don’t think Vardy has any resale value, so he doesn’t fit the strategy.”