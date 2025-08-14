Celtic transfer business has been weighed up by a legend turned pundit.

A Celtic legend believes that his former club are being priced out the transfer market as others look to exploit the cash rich reserves the Premiership champions have built up.

The Hoops’ recruitment so far this summer has been criticised in some quarters, with Kieran Tierney and Benjamin Nygren the only two recruits who have started matches against St Mirren and Aberdeen so far. Shin Yamada has appeared off the bench while Ross Doohan, Hayato Inamura and Callum Osmand have not kicked a ball competitively, the latter playing in the Challenge Cup midweek against Clyde.

Peter Grant worries that Celtic could be getting priced out of deals that would be affordable otherwise. The Hoops posted a pre-tax profit of £43.9m in its set of financial results earlier this year, in their interim report for the six months to 31 December 2024, and the man who spent 15 years at Celtic as a player reckons the board will have similar frustrations to boss Brendan Rodgers.

Celtic transfer problem theory

He told Go Radio: People talk about the Scottish Cup final. I said, after they had won the league, that you have to go into it and you have to make sure you change players because you've got to freshen up. Players have been there for a while now, they need a spark. So how do you spark them?

“Bring players that are a little bit better than them so there's a challenge within the dressing room, on the training pitch. I believe over the last three or four years, Celtic has had the best two teams. This year I'm looking at it thinking we need supplies.

“You know, in respect to that, with players coming in. So I understand the frustrations of the supporters. Listen, the manager is obviously frustrated and I'm sure the board are, because I don't know if they're going in for guys, you may be getting priced out of it because it's Celtic Football Club. It's happened for years and years.

Why Celtic shouldn’t rush into transfer business this summer

“When Celtic had no money, that used to be the case. Everybody knows what Celtic have got in the bank because everybody talks about it. So when you go to buy a player, there is absolutely no doubt the price goes up. There is absolutely no doubt in that.”

The Hoops legend also does not want to see Celtic rush into deals and go for the quality over quantity approach. With many clubs needing bigger squads in the modern game, Grant insists that it means many will not be willing to part with those in their core group. If it’s players outside that bracket that become available to Celtic, he does not want to see them walk through the door.

Grant added: “Please believe me, a lot of clubs won't sell. The squads are so much bigger now, a lot of clubs won't sell any players within that 25, first 25 players. They won't sell them and see outwith that, I don't think they're good enough to play for Celtic. That is my personal opinion.”